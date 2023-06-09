Fiducial Markers Market Size Anticipated to Grow US$ 185 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.9% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Fiducial Markers Market - insightSLICE

The global fiducial markers market was estimated to be US$ 115 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 185 million by 2032.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiducial markers also referred to as fiducials, are small metallic implants that are inserted into the human body by a tiny needle before direct radiation treatments. These fiducial markers are roughly 3 mm in size. You cannot feel the markers within you, and they are not uncomfortable or painful. Patients receiving external beam radiation treatment for prostate carcinoma are the ones who use fiducials the most frequently. They may additionally be utilized to direct treatment for additional soft tissue types of cancer, such as lung, head, and throat tumors.

A device used for external radiation accurately directs focused radiation therapy at the tumor's site. The physician should direct the radiation rays directly at the tumor because irradiation can have adverse effects on healthy, normal cells. Fiducial markers are frequently employed to achieve close and clear irradiation. Once implanted, the markers are easily visible in X-rays. Fiducial markers help the radiation oncologist deliver appropriate therapy each time since tissues and organs might shift significantly within your body.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The Global Fiducial markers Market was estimated to be US$ 115 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 185 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.9%. This is due to an increasing rate of cancer, increased governmental and private support for cancer research, and increased knowledge of therapy. According to Globocan, there were roughly 18,078957 new cases of cancer globally in 2018. Since radiotherapy is a recommended form of medical care for the majority of cancer victims, the presence of a large cancer prevalence will increase the need for therapies, which will encourage the rise of fiducial markers.

Additionally, increasing the use of radiotherapy for oncology treatments and expanding knowledge about radiotherapy procedures including intensity-modulated radiation therapy, stereotactic radiation therapy, and image-guided radiation will enhance the use of fiducial markers and boost the industry as a whole.

Fiducial marker sales will increase as a result of advances in technology linked to a sophisticated mapping system that will aid in the precise positioning of these fiducial markers as well as increasing expenditures by both public and private organizations in cancer research. These and other factors will support the market's expansion in the ensuing years. Nevertheless, the market may be somewhat hampered by alternative therapeutic choices and problems with the product's installation and use.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Due to a number of advantages this form of marker has, metal-based markers are predicted to increase strongly in the future. Gold markers, platinum compound markers, and additional metals including palladium and tungsten are all examples of metal-based markers. Gold markers are used in radiation techniques to improve productivity, security, and accurate appearance in MRI images. Over the projection period, the polymeric category is also anticipated to have considerable expansion.

It is anticipated that the reduced price of these goods compared to other metallic markers will help in the segment's expansion. Liquid fiducial markers, on the opposite hand, are anticipated to have the highest CAGR over the projection period. The market is divided into hospitals, radiation facilities, and academic research facilities based on the end user. In earlier times, the hospital sector had the highest market share. The category is anticipated to increase as a result of these medical centers having cutting-edge radiation technology.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Due to factors such as the rising incidence of cancer, the existence of numerous significant players, increased spending on development and research, increasing awareness among patients and their preference for radiation therapy, favorable reimbursement laws, and advances in technology, North America is anticipated to account for a sizeable portion of the global market for fiducial markers. These will drive up the need for medical care and grow the market as a whole.

In North America, the United States holds a significant proportion of the market for fiducial markers. The Fiducial Markers Market in this region will continue to benefit from the usage of cutting-edge radiation techniques, imaging methods, and widely recognized healthcare systems.

In 2022, Europe had the second-largest market share for fiducial marker products. Every year, more than 3.2 million individuals in Europe receive a cancer diagnosis. Because of an aging population and an increase in number of people being obese, cancers of the breast and colon are among the most prevalent kinds.

Additionally, governmental clearance for new age fiducial markers will enable and support the regional market and propel its growth. Due to this during the projected period Asia Pacific market for fiducial products is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The region's growth is anticipated to be boosted by the high unfulfilled clinical requirements and rising cancer care initiatives, particularly in India and China.

𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬:

There are several significant players in the fairly competitive market for fiducial markers. IZI Medical Products, CIVCO Radiotherapy, Medtronic PLC, Naslund Medical AB, QFIX, QlRad, Inc., Nanovi A/S, Eckert, Boston Scientific Corp., & Ziegler, IBA Dosimetry GmbH, and others are some of the main competitors in the global market for fiducial markers. Large companies are raising their R&D spending in an effort to create products that are more efficient.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭

• Metal-based Markers

• Polymer-based Markers

• Other Fiducial Markers

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

• Prostate Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Gastric Cancer

• Other Cancers

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞

• Hospitals & Outpatient Facilities

• Independent Radiotherapy Centers

• Cancer Research Centers

𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

