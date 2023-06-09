Global Sepsis Treatment Market likely to Cross USD 1.5 billion by 2031 along with a Moderate CAGR from 2021 to 2031: TMR study

Patients who are already in the hospital or have recently been admitted are typically more prone to infections, which ultimately cause this illness. Key firms' increased attention on the creation of point-of-care or quick diagnostic procedures has become a noticeable trend in the worldwide market.

The global market for sepsis treatment was estimated to have reached a market valuation of around US$ 600 million in 2020. The market is expected to garner a moderate CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by the end of 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 1.6 billion.



Over the course of the forecast period, factors including the increased prevalence of sepsis, rising awareness, and the advent of technologically sophisticated diagnostic technologies are anticipated to considerably fuel market expansion. Severe medical illness leads on to sepsis and is brought on by a strong immune reaction to an infection. Recent research has indicated that this fatal condition is becoming more common worldwide, which in turn is propelling the growth of the global market for sepsis treatment.

With the creation and introduction of such sophisticated fast testing, major industry participants would have profitable prospects to improve their market position. Over the course of the forecast period, rising approval from regulators and the launch of technologically sophisticated diagnostic solutions are anticipated to be the key drivers of market expansion. For example, Beckman Coulter introduced its brand-new DxH 690T hematology instrument with premature sepsis signs in the United States in May 2020. Sysmex Corp., located in Japan, introduced their new HISCL Presepsin Assay Kit in August 2018 to measure presepsin levels, the primary test factor for bacterial sepsis.

Key Findings of Market Report

Estimates from the United Nations University (UNU) predict that by 2050, there will be 16% more people in the globe over the age of 65 than there were in 2010.

Many medications are now through various stages of clinical testing for the therapy of sepsis.

Leading businesses have increased their spending in clinical research and development and formed strategic alliances and partnerships with other businesses to hasten the creation of new products.

The phase III clinical study for ART-123 by Asahi Kasei Corporation is presently underway, and a first-half 2021 release is anticipated.

Global Market for Sepsis Treatment: Key Trends

In 2020, the severe sepsis market category represented a sizeable portion of the overall market. The domination of the sector can be ascribed to an increase in patients suffering from infectious disorders like COVID-19. The Global Sepsis Alliance states that after eight to ten days, 2% to almost 5% of COVID-19 patients show indications of multi-organ damage, which are indicative of severe sepsis.

In 2020, the market for treating sepsis globally was led by the continuous renal replacement treatments (CRRT) segment. During the forecast time frame, the market is anticipated to be driven by an increase popularity for CRRT devices for chronic dialysis and different strategic decisions made by various companies to expand CRRT manufacturing.

Global Sepsis Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

In 2020, North America led the worldwide market, and it is projected that the region would continue to hold the top spot during the forecast period. This development can be linked to the region's increased use of modern diagnostic tools due to the presence of a strong healthcare infrastructure.

During the projected period, it is predicted that the market for sepsis treatments in Asia Pacific would expand quickly. During the forecast period, factors such as research institutes, rising biotechnology, and funding from public and private bodies, expanding healthcare infrastructure, a sizable population base, as well as an increase in the prevalence of sepsis-related problems are anticipated to boost the sepsis treatment market in this region.

Global Sepsis Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global sepsis treatment market are:

Baxter International, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Nipro Corporation

Asahi Kasei

B. Braun Group

CytoSorbents Corporation

Medtronic plc

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Medica SPA

Toray Industries

Merck & Co., Inc.



Some developments by the key players in the global market for sepsis treatment are:

Immunexpress launched the SeptiCyte Rapid Test , which can identify sepsis among patients within an hour, for commercial use in the United States in February 2023. In order to timely intervene and improve outcomes, practitioners may detect patients with sepsis sooner thanks to the point-of-care test.

launched the , which can identify sepsis among patients within an hour, for commercial use in the United States in February 2023. In order to timely intervene and improve outcomes, practitioners may detect patients with sepsis sooner thanks to the point-of-care test. In 2022, BD along with Accelerate Diagnostics joined together to provide a complete sepsis management solution. The collaboration will give medical professionals quicker and more precise diagnostic tools, indicating a shared dedication to developing sepsis management research and enhancing patient outcomes

along with joined together to provide a complete sepsis management solution. The collaboration will give medical professionals quicker and more precise diagnostic tools, indicating a shared dedication to developing sepsis management research and enhancing patient outcomes T2 Biosystems, Inc. signed agreements for territory-exclusive marketing in Finland, Norway, and Turkey in 2022. T2 Biosystems supplied T2Dx Instruments, T2Candida, T2Bacteria, as well as T2 Resistance Panels via these wholesalers in accordance with the contract.





Global Sepsis Treatment Market Segmentation

By Type

Severe Sepsis

Sepsis Shock

Sepsis in Need of Blood Purification



By Therapy

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapies (CRRT)

Intermittent Hemodialysis

Sustained Low-efficiency Daily Dialysis (SLEDD)

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Centers

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





