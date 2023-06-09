Micro-Irrigation Systems Market Size, Share, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast, 2023–2030

Reports And Data

Micro-Irrigation Systems Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The market size of global micro-irrigation systems was robust in 2021 and is projected to experience a rapid revenue growth rate throughout the forecast period. Factors such as advancements in hydraulics and drip irrigation systems, as well as the adoption of innovative farming methods, are expected to contribute to the market's revenue growth. The increasing demand for food due to population growth, the need for higher crop production, and the shift towards smart farming to compensate for diminishing arable lands are also anticipated to contribute to revenue growth to some extent.

Micro-irrigation refers to an advanced irrigation system that delivers water to the surface of the land through drippers, micro tubes, sprinklers, and emitters at low pressure. Compared to conventional gravity flow irrigation, this low-pressure water system helps maintain soil moisture tension and provides advantages for crop cultivation in low percolation soil. Micro-irrigation systems are utilized in landscaping, environmental remediation, and horticulture as well.

The increasing focus on water conservation, driven by a rapidly rising water shortage, has led to extensive research and development efforts aimed at developing advanced irrigation systems that use less water. This is another crucial factor expected to contribute to market revenue growth. The reduction of soil erosion and the enhancement of yield per hectare have boosted the adoption of micro-irrigation systems and are anticipated to contribute to market revenue growth during the forecast period. However, the high operational costs and investment requirements associated with advanced irrigation systems have limited their adoption by farmers, which is expected to partially restrain the revenue growth of the micro-irrigation systems market.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

• Rain Bird Corporation

• Hunter Industries

• Elgo Irrigation

• Irrigation Direct Canada

• EPC Industries

• Toro Company

• DripWorks Inc

• Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

• Netafim Ltd.

• Drip Research Technology Solutions

• Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co.

• Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

• Lindsay Corporation

• Irritec S.p.A

• Antelco Pty Ltd.

• Microjet Irrigation Systems

Notable Innovation of Micro-Irrigation Systems Market

One notable innovation in the micro-irrigation systems market is the use of precision technology and smart control systems. These advancements have greatly improved the efficiency and effectiveness of micro-irrigation systems, leading to better water management and increased crop yields.

Precision technology allows for precise control over the amount of water and nutrients delivered to plants, minimizing wastage and optimizing resource utilization. Sensors and monitoring devices are used to gather data on soil moisture levels, temperature, and other relevant factors. This data is then analyzed and used to make real-time adjustments to the irrigation system, ensuring that plants receive the right amount of water at the right time.

Smart control systems integrate data from various sources and provide automated control over irrigation operations. They can be programmed to adjust irrigation schedules based on weather forecasts, plant growth stages, and specific crop requirements. These systems can also be accessed remotely, enabling farmers to monitor and manage their irrigation systems from anywhere using smartphones or computers.

Another significant innovation is the development of low-pressure and low-volume irrigation technologies. Traditional irrigation methods often involve high-pressure systems that can result in significant water loss due to evaporation, runoff, and inefficiencies. Low-pressure and low-volume systems, such as drip irrigation and micro-sprinklers, deliver water directly to the plant's root zone in a controlled manner, reducing water loss and maximizing water use efficiency.

Furthermore, advancements in materials and manufacturing techniques have led to the production of more durable and efficient micro-irrigation components. For example, the use of durable plastics and UV-resistant materials has improved the longevity of irrigation pipes, drippers, and fittings, reducing maintenance requirements and increasing the lifespan of the systems.

Overall, these innovations in precision technology, smart control systems, low-pressure irrigation, and improved materials have revolutionized the micro-irrigation systems market. They have provided farmers with better tools for water conservation, increased crop productivity, and sustainable agriculture practices.

Detailed Segmentation in Our Report:

For the purpose of this report, the global micro-irrigation systems market is segmented on the basis of type, offering, coin, and region:

Mechanism Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Drip

• Sprinkler

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Orchard crops

• Field crops

• Plantation crops

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Benelux

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

