Dystrophin Market Set to Reach USD 28.2B by 2028, Driven by Rising DMD Cases and Favorable Funding

The global dystrophin market is projected to grow from USD 1.30 Billion in 2020 to be USD 28.20 Billion by 2028

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dystrophin market is set to witness substantial growth, with a projected increase from USD 1.30 billion in 2020 to USD 28.20 billion by 2028. This growth is expected to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.00% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. Several factors are driving this growth, including a high incidence of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the region, favorable funding conditions for research and development in the field of DMD, significant healthcare expenditure potential among populations in developed countries, and the availability of medical reimbursement in various regions worldwide.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as a prominent dystrophin market, primarily due to upcoming product launches. Major pharmaceutical companies are shifting their clinical trial operations to new regions, particularly low- and middle-income countries. Furthermore, the region's high prevalence of the target disease, along with increasing healthcare expenditures, is anticipated to drive the market growth for dystrophin therapies.

Segments Covered in the Report

In the dystrophin market, the revenue data for various products from 2018 to 2028 can be categorized into the following segments:

Exondys51

Translarna

Emflaza

Others

Approach Outlook: The revenue data for different approaches in the dystrophin market from 2018 to 2028 can be classified as:

Exon Skipping

Anti-Inflammatory Therapy

Stop Codon Read-Through

Others Approaches

Regional Outlook: The revenue data for different regions in the dystrophin market from 2018 to 2028 is as follows:

North America: The United States (U.S.) and Canada are expected to contribute significantly to the dystrophin market revenue during this period.

Europe: Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom (U.K.), France, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe are projected to be key regions driving revenue growth in the dystrophin market.

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific are anticipated to exhibit substantial revenue growth in the dystrophin market from 2018 to 2028.

These revenue data for different regions, products, and approaches provide insights into the market dynamics and help stakeholders understand the market's growth potential and opportunities for investment and strategic decision-making.

Strategic development:

In the dystrophin market, strategic development plays a crucial role in driving growth and shaping the industry landscape. Companies in this market are actively involved in various strategic initiatives to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolios. These strategic developments include mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, product launches, and geographical expansions.

Mergers and acquisitions are a common strategy employed by companies to enhance their market presence and gain access to new technologies or product pipelines. Collaborations and partnerships allow companies to leverage each other's strengths and resources to accelerate research and development efforts and bring innovative dystrophin therapies to the market.

Product launches are essential for companies to introduce new and improved dystrophin therapies to cater to the unmet needs of patients. These launches often involve extensive research and development, clinical trials, and regulatory approvals. By expanding their product portfolios, companies can target a broader patient population and capture a larger market share.

Geographical expansions are also a crucial strategic development in the dystrophin market. Companies aim to enter new regions and markets to capitalize on emerging opportunities and meet the growing demand for dystrophin therapies. By expanding their presence globally, companies can tap into untapped markets and establish a strong foothold in regions with high prevalence of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Overall, strategic developments in the dystrophin market play a pivotal role in driving innovation, expanding market reach, and ultimately improving the lives of patients affected by dystrophin-related disorders.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the dystrophin market comprises several key players who are actively involved in developing dystrophin therapies and striving to gain a competitive edge in the industry. These companies include Solid Biosciences Inc, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, Editas Medicine Inc, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Wave Life Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer Inc, PTC Therapeutics, and Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc.

Solid Biosciences Inc is focused on developing gene therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). They are engaged in advancing their lead product candidate, SGT-001, through clinical trials to evaluate its safety and efficacy.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to developing innovative therapies for rare diseases, including DMD. Their lead product candidate, edasalonexent, is being investigated for its potential to slow disease progression in DMD patients.

Sarepta Therapeutics is a renowned biotechnology company specializing in genetic medicine for rare diseases. They have developed Exondys51, an FDA-approved dystrophin-targeted therapy for DMD patients with specific genetic mutations.

Editas Medicine Inc is a pioneer in genome editing technology. They are actively involved in research and development efforts to explore the potential of gene editing for the treatment of genetic disorders, including DMD.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a leading biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing therapies for rare genetic diseases. They have developed a dystrophin-targeted gene therapy, known as BMN 307, for the treatment of DMD.

Wave Life Sciences is engaged in developing nucleic acid therapies for genetic diseases, including DMD. They are utilizing their proprietary chemistry platform to develop stereopure oligonucleotides targeting specific genetic mutations associated with DMD.

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer Inc are collaborating on the development of a gene therapy, known as BBP-418, for the treatment of DMD. This therapy aims to restore dystrophin expression in DMD patients.

PTC Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecule therapies for rare diseases. They have developed Translarna, an FDA-approved therapy for DMD patients with a specific genetic mutation.

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc (AskBio) is actively engaged in developing gene therapies for various genetic disorders, including DMD. They utilize their proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy platform to develop innovative treatments.

These companies are driving innovation in the dystrophin market through their extensive research and development efforts. By advancing novel therapies, they aim to improve the quality of life for patients affected by dystrophin-related disorders and make significant contributions to the field of rare disease therapeutics.

In conclusion, the global Dystrophin Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.