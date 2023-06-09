VAT Dyes Market Size Expected To Reach $ 14.25 Billion By 2027

VAT Dyes Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “VAT Dyes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s VAT dyes market forecast, the VAT dyes market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 14.25 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global VAT dyes industry is due to the increasing demand for textiles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest VAT dyes market share. Major VAT dyes companies include Clariant International Ltd., CPS Color Group, Flint Group Pvt. Ltd., Jagson Colorchem Ltd., Kiri Dyes and Chemicals Ltd.

Global Market Segments

● By Product Type: Carbazol Derivatives, Indigo Derivatives, Anthraquinone Derivatives, Thio-indigo Dyes, Others Product Types

● By Methods: Dip Dyeing, Pad Dyeing

● By Application: Wool, Cotton, Fiber, Viscose Rayon, Leather, Others Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

These types of dyes usually referred to as "Oil colors," are natural coloring substances that can be applied to cloth by immersion, spraying, or pad printing. They are primarily used for printing on leather, wood, and other materials.

