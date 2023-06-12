Zil Money's Payroll by Credit Card Enhances Cash Flow and Simplify Payments

Zil Money's Payroll by Credit Card to Solve Your Payroll Issues.

Enhance Cash Flow and Seamless Payments with Payroll by Credit Card and Pay by Credit Card

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money, a leading b2b payments platform, offers Payroll By Credit Card to help businesses preserve cash flow and simplify payroll processing. This feature allows companies to make employee payments efficiently, even during periods of cash flow shortage.

"Our goal is to offer complete financial management solutions that empower businesses to succeed.," said Sabeer Nelli, the CEO of Zil Money Corporation. "Payroll by Credit Card is a game-changer for organizations, enhancing cash flow and streamlining payroll processing, resolving many businesses' crises."

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, is dedicated to innovative payment solutions that cater to changing business requirements. Maintaining a healthy cash flow is vital for the efficient functioning of any company. The platform recognizes this need and has developed Payroll by Credit Card to address businesses' challenges when processing payroll. By utilizing this feature, companies can ensure timely employee payment and reduce payment delays for small businesses.

"We understand the common challenges small businesses face in meeting payroll deadlines due to cash flow issues. Therefore, we have developed a solution that allows small businesses to access the funds needed for smooth payroll operations efficiently," he added.

The platform has also introduced an enhanced Pay by Credit Card feature, which boosts business credit flow. This feature enables customers to pay any recipient, even if they don't accept credit cards. The recipient can receive the funds through checks, wire transfers, or ACH, all without merchant fees. Moreover, payers can earn and retain their credit card reward points.

Zil Money has partnered with renowned accounting software platforms, including Sage, Xero, QuickBooks, Zoho, Gusto, Zapier, Bill.com, and others, enabling businesses to optimize payment processes. This integration revolutionizes financial management, simplifies payments, and enhances the user experience. Users can choose various payment methods such as RTP, payment links, international payments in various currencies, Wallet to Wallet Transfer, QR Code Payment, etc.

Also, ZilBank.com, the subsidiary, offers various features like Virtual Card, Digital Visa Gift Card, fee-free checking accounts for non-US resident business owners, Employee Expense Cards, etc.

Zil Money has over 7,00,000 users and processing transactions exceeding $50 billion. Its user-friendly interface and exceptional payment service features have made it a leading provider of financial technology solutions for businesses worldwide.