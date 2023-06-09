Growth Strategies for Engineering Plastics Market from 2023-2030, with Export, Import, and Growth Ratio Considered

Engineering Plastics Market

Engineering plastics contain high-performance plastic that have better mechanical and physical properties than normal plastic.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights has announced the publication of a new report titled Engineering Plastics Market 2023, which provides regional and global market data expected to increase in value between 2023 and 2030. The in-depth analysis of the global Engineering Plastics Market offers critical insights into the industry’s changing dynamics, value chain analysis, prominent investment pockets, competitive scenarios, geographical landscape, and key segments. It also includes a comprehensive examination of the driving and restraint components for the global market. Also provides superior information on the global market’s working tactics and potential opportunities. This will assist industry participants, policymakers, stakeholders, investors, and new entrants in the Engineering Plastics Industry in identifying and grasp innovative opportunities.

Global engineering plastics market was valued at US$ 115.0 Billion in 2021 in terms of revenue, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030).

This study provides detailed information on emerging trends, market drivers, development opportunities, and market restraints that have the potential to influence the dynamics of the Engineering Plastics market. The study assesses the global Engineering Plastics market size and examines the approach trends of the key international players. The study also estimates the market’s size in terms of revenue over the forecast period. All data numbers, including percentage share splits and breakdowns, are derived from secondary sources and cross-checked with primary sources. The report conducted a Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, regulatory landscape, and prominent buyers to examine the industry’s primary influencing variables and entry barriers.

Scope of the report:

Engineering Plastics Market is segmented based on product range, application scope, and geographic location. The market share, growth rate, and valuation of each sector, region, and country are also included. The publication also includes driving factors, restraining factors, and future trends that are expected to aid revenue inflow in the coming years by segment and region.

The following Key Players are mentioned in this Document:

✤ Arkema Group

✤ Asahi Kasei Corporation

✤ BASF SE

✤ Celanese Corporation

✤ Covestro

✤ DSM N.V.

✤ Dupont

✤ Lanxess

✤ LG Chem.

✤ Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

✤ Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic)

✤ Solvay SA

✤ Teijin

✤ Toray

✤ Victrex Plc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Engineering Plastics Market, By Product Type:

Polyamides (PA)

Polycarbonates (PC)

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)

Polyoxymethylene (POM)

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

Fluoropolymers

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)

High-performance engineering plastics (include LCP, PEEK, PEI, PPO, PES, PSU)

Others (includes UHMWPE/UHMW, TPI alloys, and blends, etc.)

Global Engineering Plastics Market, By Application:

Automotive and Transportation

Interiors and Safety

Engine and Mechanical

Exteriors and Structural

Others (include fuel systems, electrical and electronics)

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Appliances

Others (include lighting, optical media, wire and cable, electronic components)

Electronic Products

Construction

Glazing and Sky Lighting

Pipes and Fittings

Others (Wall outlets, building bricks)

Medical

Diagnostic and Drug Delivery Systems

Medical Devices

Others (include surgical instruments, orthopedic implant, and orthopedics)

Industrial and Machinery

Packaging

Others

Regional Analysis:

✦ North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

✦ South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

✦ Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

✦ Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

✦ Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Objectives of the Report:

✅ Investigate and forecast the value and volume of the Engineering Plastics market.

✅ Estimate market shares for major Engineering Plastics segments.

✅ To demonstrate how the market for Engineering Plastics is evolving in various parts of the world.

✅ Research and analyse micro markets in terms of their contributions to the Engineering Plastics market, as well as their prospects and individual growth patterns.

✅ To provide precise and useful information on the factors influencing the rise of Engineering Plastics in the brain.

✅ To provide an in-depth analysis of key business strategies used by major companies in the Engineering Plastics market, such as R&D, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers, and acquisitions.

The following are the report’s key elements:

► Market size and growth rate during the study period.

► Important factors that help and hinder market growth.

► The market’s top merchants and providers.

► Each organisation goes through a thorough SWOT analysis.

► PEST analysis segmented by region.

► Opportunities and risks in the Engineering Plastics industry for existing vendors.

► Strategic initiatives have been implemented by key players.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Global Engineering Plastics Market Size Analysis from 2023 to 2030

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Engineering Plastics Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Engineering Plastics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Engineering Plastics (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global Engineering Plastics (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Engineering Plastics Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2023)

Chapter 5 North America Engineering Plastics Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Engineering Plastics Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Engineering Plastics Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Engineering Plastics Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Engineering Plastics Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Engineering Plastics Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Engineering Plastics Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Engineering Plastics Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America Engineering Plastics Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Engineering Plastics Business

Chapter 15 Global Engineering Plastics Market Forecast (2023-2030)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology

Continued....

