Forest City Celebrates 7th Anniversary as a Landmark Development in Malaysia

/EIN News/ -- JOHOR, Malaysia, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forest City, a remarkable property project developed by Country Garden, celebrates its 7th anniversary in Malaysia. Forest City has gained recognition for its unique features, prime location, and commitment to creating a green living environment.



Located in the beautiful natural landscape of Johor, Malaysia, just a bridge away from Singapore. Forest City plans to cover an impressive area of 30 square kilometers, with a total completed construction area of approximately 4 million square meters. The project aims to create an eco-friendly city that can accommodate hundreds of thousands of people while seamlessly integrating industry and city life, showcasing the perfect fusion of the modern city and nature. Residents and visitors can escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy a harmonious and sustainable living experience.

Forest City boasts two 18-hole international-standard golf courses, namely Legacy Golf Course designed by the well-known golf legend Jack Nicklaus, and Classic Golf Course designed by China’s famous golf course designer, Liang Guokun. The Classic Golf Course has been ranked among Asia’s top 100 golf courses for 4 consecutive years. According to the statistics, the two golf courses received about 75,000 visitors in 2022.

Moreover, these two golf courses are additionally accompanied by two luxurious hotels. The first is the five-star Golf Hotel, offering a wide range of leisure and entertainment facilities. The second is the Marina Hotel, renowned for its exquisite cuisine sourced from various corners of the world. Tourists can unwind and exhibit their enthusiasm on the hotel’s picturesque beach.

Forest City offers many facilities to meet tourists’ diverse needs and preferences, such as a 4-kilometer coastline, shopping centers, dining venues, and the prestigious Shattuck St Mary’s School. Additionally, to ensure convenience for tourists, Forest City has constructed the Second Link connecting Singapore and shuttle buses for residents to access shopping areas.

The 7th anniversary of Forest City marks a significant milestone in creating sustainable and thriving communities. Forbes has recognized it as one of the “five new cities set to shake up the future.” In the future, the project will gradually enhance its supporting facilities and offer a green, healthy, and modern urban lifestyle.

Media Contact

Telephone: +607-505-8888

Address: Jalan Forest City 1, Forest City, Pulau Satu, 81500 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Website: http://www.forestcitycgpv.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/forest-city-country-garden-pacificview

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForestCityCGPV