Kilo Health’s newest addition to the co-found program: a mobile game to transform HealthEd and EdTech for kids

/EIN News/ -- VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Health company Kilo Health has launched its newest product – a healthy habit-building game for kids BoomeranGO! The product is the latest addition to the company’s co-found program . The initiative attracts entrepreneurs who want to build health tech startups fast using the advantages of the company’s marketing and technology platforms. BoomeranGO! was also built in partnership with Estoty , a top mobile game developer with 200M+ active players worldwide.



EdTech market is on the rise

The global EdTech market size is set to reach $404B by 2025 according to Forbes . It’s driven by increasing awareness of the importance of health and wellness, the growing emphasis on technology-enhanced learning, and the accessibility of mobile devices for children.

Games built with this in mind have been shown to have a positive impact on children's cognitive and academic development, encouraging healthy habits and routines. In 2016, The National Education Association (NEA) report found that students who used technology to learn demonstrated better problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

Allowing kids to learn healthy habits on their terms

BoomeranGO! teaches balanced eating, regular physical activity, and supports better sleep. It’s intended for kids ages 6–12. It is not something kids are asked to do – like homework, for example. It’s part of their fun time as a game first.

“As the times change, so must change our teaching methods. Children and teens these days spend a big chunk of their time online. Instead of fighting this shift, I wanted to embrace it. Especially, being a dad myself. Kids have trouble learning from boring textbooks, but the minute something turns into a game, they're totally into it. So at BoomeranGO! we merged the two – HealthEd and mobile gaming,” says Mantas Kondratavicius, founder and CEO of BoomeranGO.

One of the key foundations in developing BoomeranGO! is Albert Bandura’s acclaimed Social Cognitive Theory. It states that kids learn by observing their immediate environment – their family members, their teachers, and other kids around them.

“Knowing how quickly kids pick up new traits they see in their environment, we made sure to motivate them with endless design possibilities for their game avatars. Kids engage their imagination and see themselves in the game – learning healthy habits and getting rewarded,” adds Mr. Kondratavicius.

About Kilo Health

Kilo Health is a digital health and wellness company with over 5 million customers worldwide. Since 2021, it has been listed as the second fastest-growing company in Europe by Financial Times FT 1,000 and the second-fastest-growing company in Central Europe on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list.

Contact Information:

Vaiva Mas, Brand&Communications

press@getboomerango.com

www.getboomerango.com

Social media: Instagram

Other assets: Google Folder