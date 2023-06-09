Advanced Building Material Market Growth Analysis, Share, Demand By Regions, Scope And Forecast 2028

Reports And Data

The global advanced building material market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023

The global market for advanced building materials exhibited strong growth in 2020 and is projected to maintain a steady revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. The driving factors behind this growth in market revenue include rapid urbanization, the increasing demand for advanced materials that contribute to the construction of sustainable buildings, and technological advancements that have introduced products capable of enhancing building strength and durability.

Over time, there has been a significant expansion in the range of innovative building materials available. These materials now encompass adhesives and sealants, coatings, insulating materials, polymer composites, and concrete admixtures. These advanced construction materials are designed to extend the lifespan of structures, enhance structural integrity, provide protection, and minimize waste. For instance, concrete admixtures such as plasticizers/superplasticizers, accelerators, air-entraining agents, bonding agents, retarders, and shrinkage reducers are increasingly utilized to produce exceptionally strong concrete.

Advanced Building Material Market Segments

In our report, we have conducted a detailed segmentation of the global advanced building materials market based on type, application, and region.

Type Outlook: Within the type segment, we have analyzed the market revenue for two categories: crop-based materials and non-crop based materials. This segmentation allows us to evaluate the performance and potential of each type of advanced building material. The market revenue for these materials is presented in USD billion, covering the period from 2018 to 2028.

Application Outlook: We have further segmented the market based on application, considering the different sectors where advanced building materials are utilized. The application segment includes residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. By examining the market revenue in each application category, we gain insights into the demand and adoption of advanced building materials across various segments. Similar to the type outlook, the application outlook provides revenue figures in USD billion for the period from 2018 to 2028.

Advanced Building Material Market: Strategic Developments

The advanced building material market has witnessed several strategic developments aimed at driving growth, innovation, and market expansion. These strategic initiatives have been undertaken by key players in the industry to gain a competitive edge and capitalize on emerging trends. Here are some notable strategic developments in the advanced building material market:

1. Research and Development (R&D) Investments: Many companies in the advanced building material market have significantly increased their investments in research and development activities. These investments are focused on developing new and innovative materials, improving existing products, and exploring advanced technologies. By investing in R&D, companies aim to enhance the performance, durability, and sustainability of building materials, meeting the evolving demands of the construction industry.

2. Technological Advancements: The market has witnessed remarkable technological advancements in the production and application of advanced building materials. Companies have leveraged technologies such as nanotechnology, 3D printing, and smart materials to develop high-performance materials with improved strength, thermal insulation, fire resistance, and environmental sustainability. These technological advancements have expanded the range of possibilities in construction and provided architects and engineers with innovative solutions.

3. Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaboration and partnerships have played a crucial role in driving growth and innovation in the advanced building material market. Companies have formed strategic alliances with research institutions, universities, and industry experts to exchange knowledge, share resources, and jointly develop advanced materials. These collaborations have facilitated the transfer of expertise, accelerated product development, and enabled the commercialization of new materials.

These strategic developments in the advanced building material market highlight the industry's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and market growth. By investing in R&D, embracing technological advancements, fostering collaborations, and pursuing strategic initiatives, companies aim to meet the evolving needs of the construction industry and drive the adoption of advanced building materials.

Advanced Building Material Market: Competitive landscape

The report profiles several major companies operating in the advanced building material market. These companies are at the forefront of driving innovation, setting industry trends, and contributing to market growth. Here are the profiles of the key companies:

1. BASF: BASF is a leading global provider of advanced building materials, offering a wide range of innovative solutions. The company focuses on developing sustainable materials that enhance energy efficiency, durability, and environmental performance. BASF's product portfolio includes coatings, insulation materials, polymers, and chemical additives.

2. DowDuPont: DowDuPont is a multinational conglomerate with a strong presence in the advanced building material market. The company offers a diverse range of high-performance materials, including coatings, adhesives, sealants, and insulation products. DowDuPont's solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of the construction industry, providing superior performance, aesthetics, and sustainability.

3. Kingspan: Kingspan is a global leader in insulated panels, roofing systems, and insulation boards. The company specializes in providing advanced building envelope solutions that optimize energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Kingspan's products are widely used in commercial, industrial, and residential construction projects.

4. PPG Industries: PPG Industries is a renowned manufacturer of coatings, glass, and specialty materials for various industries, including construction. The company offers a comprehensive range of advanced coatings for architectural applications, delivering durability, color retention, and weather resistance. PPG Industries' coatings contribute to the aesthetic appeal and protection of buildings.

