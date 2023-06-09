For another year, Fibank was a winner at the Company of the Year awards

Mr. Nikola Bakalov, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Fibank

SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibank (First Investment Bank) received two prestigious awards at the Company of the Year ceremony. The largest Bulgarian-owned bank won in the "Bank of the Year" and "Employer Branding" categories thanks to its positive 2022 campaign. Last year, First Investment Bank won first place in the "Innovative Bank of the Year" and "Sustainable Development" categories for its Sustainable Lady Fund.

On behalf of Fibank, the "Bank of the Year" prize was received by Mr. Nikola Bakalov, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board. He shared some facts to illustrate the leading role of the bank in the sector: "Fibank has strengthened its positions in the Bulgarian banking market as a customer-oriented, innovative and socially responsible company. Today you can become a Fibank customer from anywhere in the world and do your banking freely, using your mobile phone or smart watch. We have to thank the entire Fibank team, without whom none of this would have been possible. This year our bank is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and the award I am honored to receive today shows that we have followed the right path," noted Mr. Bakalov in his address.

First Investment Bank was also the undisputed leader in the "Employer branding" category, where the well-deserved recognition from the competition jury went to Mrs. Ilona Staneva, Marketing and Advertising director of the bank. Fibank won the award for its "Different Employer" campaign which took place last year.

The Company of the Year awards are presented to companies, businesses or managers for their outstanding contribution of in various categories. The aim is to promote successful management models, effective business practices and adequate development of human capital, thus encouraging entrepreneurship among the Bulgarian public and supporting the startup community in the country.