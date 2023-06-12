Author Lauren Erickson to Release Debut Coming of Age Memoir
The Finer Things Club captures life’s most intimate moments that take place in the world’s very first national park
Lauren Erickson's memoir takes you along with her on her journey to find out who she really is... As someone similar to Lauren, I found myself riveted by her words, her language, and her journey.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lauren Erickson spent all twenty years of her life concerned with pleasing others and doing as she was told. One day, while home from college, she decided to travel 1,300 miles to work for two seasons at Yellowstone National Park. With no internet connection and minimal cell service, Erickson left everything familiar behind and relied on connecting with herself and her newfound community. This memoir takes readers through some of the most universally held human experiences: making and losing friends, budding romantic relationships and heartbreak, building trust and facing betrayal. Readers also get an exclusive look at experiences unique to Yellowstone employees: the day to day life as a housekeeper, late nights out drinking with fellow summer employees, and descriptions of the unbelievable scenery and encounters with local wildlife. Told with an eloquent and honest narrative voice, Erickson reflects on her experiences that range from large milestones to the quiet in between moments.
— Jane-Ubell Meyer, Founder of Bedside Reading
In this remarkable coming of age story, Erickson recounts her two summers spent learning how to live outside of her comfort zone and finding joy in it. Through this discomfort readers discover, alongside Erickson's own discovery, that through empowering oneself to let go of fear one can become the person that they always knew they could be. The Finer Things Club is a true testament to the human experience.
Excerpt from the book:
“I knew that this moment was something special. We had all traveled here to put ourselves in the way of beauty, and here it was, staring us back in the face as a reflection of our own actions.”
The Finer Things Club: The Summertime Chronicles of a Yellowstone Housekeeping Employee is published by Muse Literary and will be released on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
