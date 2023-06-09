Flash News: OKX Enables Deposits for Suiswap Ahead of SSWP/USDT Spot Listing

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 9, 2023.

OKX Enables Deposits for Suiswap Ahead of SSWP/USDT Spot Listing



OKX is proud to announce that deposits for Suiswap (SSWP) - the native token that powers the Suiswap DEX and token exchange - are now enabled, with trading set to begin on June 12 at 08:00 (UTC). The addition of SSWP on OKX's spot market means that users can soon trade SSWP against USDT - via the SSWP/USDT spot pair. To learn more, click here.

Suiswap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) and token exchange built on the Sui blockchain. Earlier this week, OKX Wallet announced that it is integrated with Sui, enabling web and mobile users to trade and swap even more tokens - via cross- and multi-chain methods - across the Sui network.



Sui is a Layer-1 blockchain that is permissionless and designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater to the next billion users in Web3.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

