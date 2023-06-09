Food Robotics Market Size, Industry Statistics, Growth Potentials, Trends, On-going Demand and Forecast till 2031

Increase in demand for packaged foods drive the growth of the food robotics market globally.

Rise in robotics applications in automotive, electrical & electronics, metal, chemical & plastics, and food sectors and surge in food safety regulations have boosted the global food robotics market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in robotics applications in automotive, electrical & electronics, metal, chemical & plastics, and food sectors and surge in food safety regulations have boosted the global Food Robotics Market. However, lack of expertise hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in technological advancements and increase in demand for packaged food would open new opportunities in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐,𝟎𝟒𝟕.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟓,𝟕𝟖𝟕.𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟒% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players profiled in the report are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Rockwell Automation Incorporated, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Staubli International AG, and Universal Robotics A/S.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

The market is segmented based on type, payload, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into articulated, cartesian, SCARA, parallel, cylindrical, collaborative, and others. On the basis of payload, it is classified into low, medium, and high. The application areas of the food Robotics industry are broadly classified into palletizing, packaging, repackaging, pick & place, processing, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global food robotics market till 2031.

Rise in demand for food robotics services in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected in the near future, owing to the increase in industrialization and innovation in the automation adopted by the manufacturers in this region. Reduced operating costs and labor cost is anticipated to boost the demand for robotics in food & beverage industry.

Increase in the food safety regulations is anticipated to drive the demand for food robotics in the near future. In addition, it is expected that manual labor can be completely replaced with industrial robots. These robots are advantageous as they can perform multiple tasks at the same time, leading to improved productivity. The changes in lifestyle of people have resulted in surge in demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food products, which in turn is anticipated to boost the demand for food robotics during the analysis period.

On the basis of application, the palletizing segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the market. However, the processing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> By type, the Food Robotics market size of articulated segment remained the dominant segment in the year 2020, and is expected to maintain the market share in the coming years.

-> Articulated segment account for nearly 42% by revenue, followed by SCARA and Cartesian.

-> By payload, high category is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

-> By application, palletizing category is the leading category in the market however; processing segment is anticipated to grow with thehighest CAGR during the forecast period.

-> By region, Asia-Pacific led in terms of the global food robotics market share in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Technological advancement across various industries widens the application horizon of robotics. Robotics is applicable in sectors such as automotive, electrical & electronics, metal, chemical & plastics, and food. Over the past few years, robotics has gained traction in the food & beverage industry, attributed to the advantages offered by these robots such as high speed of productivity, better cleanliness & hygiene, more flexibility, and others.

