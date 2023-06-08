Call for Entries: 2023 HIST Award on Sustainable Development of UNESCO-designated sites

The International Centre on Space Technologies for Natural and Cultural Heritage (HIST) under the Auspices of UNESCO is calling for case studies on best practices of digital technologies for the conservation and sustainable development of UNESCO-designated sites.

Objective

The HIST Award on Sustainable Development of UNESCO-designated sites aims at recognizing exemplary efforts by site management institutions, and heritage-related research institutes and other organizations from UNESCO Member States on best practices of digital technologies for the conservation and sustainable development of UNESCO-designated sites.

Eligibility criteria

Entries should demonstrate on-going initiatives that use digital technologies to improve environmental, social and economic sustainable development of UNESCO-designated sites. Digital technologies include but are not limited to: big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, 5G, block chain, digital twins, the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as spatial information technologies such as digital Earth, satellite remote sensing, geographic information systems, global satellite navigation systems, etc.

Award

HIST will organize a panel of experts to select best case studies, which will be awarded at the 4th Huangshan Dialogue on UNESCO-designated sites and Sustainable Development in Huangshan City, Anhui Province China from June 29 to 30, 2023. HIST will issue a certificate to the awardee and cover the travel expenses and local accommodation to attend the 5th Huangshan Dialogue in China.

The Huangshan Dialogue on UNESCO-designated sites and Sustainable Development is an authoritative forum of experts and practitioners coming together to share experiences and achievements on the use of space technologies for the conservation and management of UNESCO-designated sites.

How to apply and deadline

Applications should be submitted to HIST Secretariat by email to office@unesco-hist.org, with the subject “Applicant’s Name + Case Studies” and the application form in English (see below) dully signed no later than June 17, 2023, 24:00 China Standard Time (GMT+8).

Application form



About HIST

The International Center on Space Technologies for Natural and Cultural Heritage (HIST), a Category 2 Centre under the auspices of UNESCO, was proposed to UNESCO by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in May 2007. HIST is the first UNESCO Centre applying space technologies to the monitoring and conservation of UNESCO-designated sites.

HIST’s mission is to assist UNESCO’s programmes and Member States that desire to receive assistance on the use of applied space technologies in UNESCO-designated sites. HIST also contributes to the execution of UNESCO’s programmes by strengthening the capacity of UNESCO Member States and promoting technical cooperation among countries in the Global South.