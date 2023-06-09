Diabetic Socks Market 2022 Current Trends, Rising Demand and Top Key Players - PediFix, Cupron, Thorlo Inc., Reflexa

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of diabetics and related complications, such as Diabetic Food Ulcer (DFC) and diabetic neuropathy.

Diabetic Socks Market Size – USD 344.80 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Introduction of innovative smart sock technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since diabetes is becoming more commonplace in the world, the market for diabetic socks has experienced substantial expansion. Individuals with diabetes can feel comfortable and safe in diabetic socks, which also help to prevent a number of issues that might arise from the disease. To reduce the danger of infections and foot problems, these socks are designed from specialised fabrics that provide more cushioning, moisture-wicking capabilities, and seamless construction. They are essential in treating diabetic patients' foot health and enhancing their general quality of life.

The increased prevalence of diabetes is one of the major factors boosting the market for diabetic socks. According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global market for diabetic socks had a value of USD 344.80 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow at a rate of 4.8% during the projected period. Diabetics need special footwear to preserve foot health and avoid issues including foot ulcers, neuropathy, and poor circulation, which is driving up the need for diabetic socks among the expanding diabetes population.

Additionally, a crucial element driving market expansion is the rising awareness of the need for preventative measures and diabetic foot care. The use of diabetic socks as a crucial part of diabetes management has been vigorously promoted by governmental organisations, medical experts, and diabetic societies. These programmes seek to inform people about the advantages of wearing diabetic socks and stress the value of early intervention to prevent issues related to the feet.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Apex Foot Health Industries, SIGVARIS, Siren, HangZhou Aidu Trading Co., Ltd., Soyad Brothers LLC., DJO, LLC, PediFix Inc., Cupron, Thorlo Inc., Reflexa, and BSN Medical.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In 2021, the copper market contributed a modest portion of total revenue. Copper-infused socks also prevent odour and the spread of athlete's foot when worn repeatedly. As soon as they come into contact, bacteria, viruses, and fungi that cause skin conditions or unpleasant odours are successfully eliminated by copper's antibacterial capabilities. Copper-impregnated fabric also promotes the creation of new skin cells, which hastens wound healing and provides protection against infections.

In terms of revenue share in 2021, the retail shops segment contributed significantly. This is a result of offline retailers offering a wide range of options for hair care products and promoting both branded and private label goods. By allowing clients to choose from a choice of brands, retail outlets provide them the freedom to make decisions. Customers can discuss different items with owners and staff of retail enterprises to get useful information. If clients prefer an effective purchasing process to internet browsing, retail store owners and workers may be able to assist them in making the best choice, which may be more convenient for them.

In terms of revenue share in 2021, the Asia Pacific region accounted for a sizeable portion. The diabetic socks market is expanding in this region, especially in India, Japan, and China, as a result of rising diabetes prevalence among the populace, particularly among the ageing population, as well as rising textile imports and exports for hosiery products, including diabetic socks, for the provision of diabetic socks, particularly in China and India. For instance, the global hosiery market, which comprises socks, pantyhose, tights, compression hosiery, and stockings, is expected to grow in 2021, according to International Markets for Hosiery.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Diabetic Socks market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Diabetic Socks market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Diabetic Socks market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global diabetic socks market based on material type, distribution channel, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Bamboo

Copper

Wool

Acrylic

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

E-Commerce

Retail Stores

Hospital Pharmacies

