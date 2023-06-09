Restorative Dentistry Market Predicted to Reach USD 35.60 Billion by 2030: A Comprehensive Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of oral diseases and dental cavities is a key factor driving restorative dentistry market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 16.90 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends - Growing dental tourism is rising demand for restorative dentistry across the globe” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the worldwide restorative dentistry market reached USD 16.90 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 8.6% over the projected period. By restoring the function and appearance of damaged teeth, the restorative dentistry business is essential to the field of oral healthcare. Dental implants, crowns, bridges, fillings, and dentures are just a few of the procedures that are used in restorative dentistry. These treatments aim to restore or replace lost or broken teeth, consequently promoting patients' general well-being and oral health.

The increasing incidence of dental diseases and tooth loss worldwide is one of the key factors boosting the market for restorative dentistry. The incidence of dental issues is rising, and factors like poor oral hygiene, bad eating patterns, cigarette use, and ageing populations all play a role. As a result, there has been a huge increase in demand for restorative dental procedures, which is fueling market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Companies profiled in the global Restorative Dentistry market:

Envista, Zimmer Biomet., GC Corporation, Dental Technologies Inc., BISCO, Inc., KeystoneDentalGroup, COLTENE Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, 3M.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Due to undiscovered tooth cavities, the endodontics and conservative segment had the highest revenue share in 2021. According to the 2019 Oral Health Surveillance Report from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, 10% of children between the ages of 2 and 5 and 16% of children between the ages of 6 and 8 had untreated oral disease in their primary teeth. As a result, rising oral diseases have a big impact on the segment's revenue growth.

A substantial portion of revenue in 2021 came from the implants category as a result of growing technical improvements. For instance, the Dentsply Sirona Implants company debuted the self-tapping implant, branded as the "DS PrimeTaper," on September 25, 2021. Due to its double thread, it offers long-term bone stability and is simple to install. Workflow is supported by a simple drilling process that uses a limited number of drills.

In North America, the market for restorative dentistry accounted for a sizably high revenue share in 2021 as a result of the expansion of dental product government approvals. For instance, the Nobel Biocare N1TM implant system comprising specialised equipment, prosthetic components, and surgical protocols received FDA approval on December 27, 2021, in California, according to a statement made by Envista Holdings Corporation ('Envista').

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Restorative Dentistry market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Restorative Dentistry market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Restorative Dentistry market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global restorative dentistry market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Restorative materials

Prosthetics materials

Implants

Restorative equipment

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Endodontics and conservative

Prosthodontics

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Dental laboratories

Hospitals and clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The all-inclusive report on the Global Restorative Dentistry Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Restorative Dentistry market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Restorative Dentistry market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Highlights of the Restorative Dentistry Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Restorative Dentistry market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Restorative Dentistry market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

