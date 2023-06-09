Culture Media Market Size Expected to Reach USD 13.48 billion by 2030, Driven by Robust 9.5% CAGR

Culture Media Market

Increase in R&D investments, surge in advancements associated with cell culture media, and high demand for cell culture media drive the growth of the market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Culture Media Market Size was Valued at USD 5.49 billion in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 13.48 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Increase in R&D investments, surge in advancements associated with cell culture media, and high demand for cell culture media drive the growth of the global culture media market. On the other hand, lack of skilled professionals and scientific concerns associated with culture media restrain the growth to some extent. However, the untapped potential in the emerging economies has been highly beneficial to the industry.

Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3979

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Avantor Performance Materials

• LLC (VWR International, LLC)

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company (BD)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (Bio-Rad)

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm)

• Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck)

• Corning Incorporated (Corning)

• GE Healthcare

• HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd (HiMedia)

• Lonza Group Ltd. (Lonza)

𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:-

By Type

• Lysogeny broth

• Chemically defined media

• Classical Media

• Serum-free Media

• Specialty Media

• Stem Cell Media

• Custom Media Formulation

• Other media

By Application

• Cancer Research

• Biopharmaceuticals

• Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering

• Stem Cell Technologies

• Drug Discovery

• Other Applications

By Research Type

• Cytogenetics

• Cell Therapy

• Others

By End User

• Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry

• Academic Institute

• Research Laboratory

• Others

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.1% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3979

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

