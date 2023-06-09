Vietnam demands Taiwan to cancel illegal live-fire drills on Ba Binh Island

VIETNAM, June 9 -

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam resolutely opposes to and demands that Taiwan (China) cancel live-fire drills in the waters around Ba Bình Island belonging to Việt Nam’s Trường Sa (Spratly), Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday.

Hằng made the statement in response to reporters' queries about Việt Nam’s reaction to the live-fire drills conducted by Taiwan on June 7.

"Việt Nam has full legal basis and historical evidence to affirm its sovereignty over Trường Sa," she said, stressing that the exercises conducted by Taiwan (China) seriously violates Vietnam’s territorial sovereignty over Trường Sa, threatens peace, stability, safety and security of navigation, causes tension and further complicates the situation in the East Sea.

The spokeswoman urged Taiwan (China) not to repeat similar violations in the future. – VNS