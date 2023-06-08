Submit Release
Ambassador of Moldova accredited in Turkmenistan

On June 7, 2023, the Chairman of the Mejlis D.Gulmanova received her credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Moldova to Turkmenistan Valeriu Chiveri.

On behalf of the head of Turkmenistan, the head of the parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to a senior position, wishing him success in strengthening friendship and fruitful partnership between the two countries, which is fruitfully developing both on a bilateral and multilateral basis, primarily in the format of international organizations.

The diplomat conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from the leadership of the Republic of Moldova to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Turkmen people.

At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on a wide range of Turkmen-Moldovan cooperation.

During the meeting, Ambassador Valeriu Chiveri was informed about the main directions and priorities of the domestic and foreign policy of Turkmenistan.

The diplomat also got acquainted with the structure and multilateral activities of the Turkmen parliament. In this regard, the issues of enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation, including within the framework of international parliamentary structures, became a special topic of discussion.

