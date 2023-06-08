The newly appointed Ambassador of Egypt was received at the Mejlis of Turkmenistan

08/06/2023

329

On June 7, 2023, the Chairman of the Mejlis D.Gulmanova received credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Turkmenistan Nazih Ali Bahaeldin Al-Naggari.

On behalf of the President of Turkmenistan, the head of Parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment, wishing him success in strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the two states.

The newly appointed Ambassador conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from the leadership of the Arab Republic of Egypt to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Turkmen people.

During the conversation, the parties discussed a number of promising areas of bilateral cooperation.

The diplomat was informed in detail about the main directions of the domestic and foreign policy of our country, large-scale reforms initiated by the head of state, as well as major international projects.

The Ambassador of Egypt also got acquainted with the structure and multilateral activities of the Turkmen Parliament in the context of ongoing reforms.

A separate topic of discussion was the strengthening of inter-parliamentary relations and the exchange of legislative experience in the context of the prospects for Turkmen-Egyptian cooperation, which is developing both on a bilateral and multilateral basis, primarily within the framework of the UN and other authoritative international structures.