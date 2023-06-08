The delegation of Turkmenistan takes part in the meetings of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS

08/06/2023

On June 7, 2023, the events of the meetings of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States began in Sochi, Russian Federation.

At these events, the Turkmen delegation is headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov.

Apart from that, in Sochi, the delegation of Turkmenistan participates in the work of the 3rd Eurasian Congress and the 2nd Youth Forum of the CIS and the EAEU.

Today, on June 8, within the framework of the planned events, the exhibition "Eurasia is Our Home" is being opened, which will present exhibition products of the Ministry of Industry and Building Materials, the Ministry of Textile Industry, the State Concern "Turkmenhimiya" and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.