Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,543 in the last 365 days.

The delegation of Turkmenistan takes part in the meetings of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS

The delegation of Turkmenistan takes part in the meetings of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS

08/06/2023

361

On June 7, 2023, the events of the meetings of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States began in Sochi, Russian Federation.

At these events, the Turkmen delegation is headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov.

Apart from that, in Sochi, the delegation of Turkmenistan participates in the work of the 3rd Eurasian Congress and the 2nd Youth Forum of the CIS and the EAEU.

Today, on June 8, within the framework of the planned events, the exhibition "Eurasia is Our Home" is being opened, which will present exhibition products of the Ministry of Industry and Building Materials, the Ministry of Textile Industry, the State Concern "Turkmenhimiya" and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

You just read:

The delegation of Turkmenistan takes part in the meetings of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more