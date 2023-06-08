Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,470 in the last 365 days.

Official visit of the Prime Minister of Hungary to Turkmenistan has begun

Official visit of the Prime Minister of Hungary to Turkmenistan has begun

08/06/2023

219

On June 8, 2023, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Ashgabat on a two-day official visit.

Tonight, the head of the Hungarian government will meet with the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Tomorrow, on June 9, negotiations are scheduled between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

As a result of the Turkmen-Hungarian high-level talks, it is planned to sign a package of bilateral documents designed to give impetus to the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Hungary.

You just read:

Official visit of the Prime Minister of Hungary to Turkmenistan has begun

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more