Official visit of the Prime Minister of Hungary to Turkmenistan has begun

08/06/2023

On June 8, 2023, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Ashgabat on a two-day official visit.

Tonight, the head of the Hungarian government will meet with the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Tomorrow, on June 9, negotiations are scheduled between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

As a result of the Turkmen-Hungarian high-level talks, it is planned to sign a package of bilateral documents designed to give impetus to the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Hungary.