Turkmenistan and the UN reaffirm path towards further strengthening of cooperation

08/06/2023

On June 6, 2023, the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with the heads of UN agencies in Turkmenistan and regional agencies of this Organization was held via videoconference.

The meeting was attended by the Regional Director of the United Nations Development Coordination Office (UNDCO) for Europe and Central Asia G. Joep-Son, Director of the UNESCO Cluster Office in Tehran G. El Khoury, UNHCR Regional Representative for Central Asia H. Friedrich Schodder, Representative of the United Nations Regional Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) A.Mukhidov, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan D.Shlapachenko and senior representatives of the UN country offices in Turkmenistan: UNDP, UNODC, UNFPA, UNICEF, WHO, including UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

During the meeting, the parties considered a wide range of issues in the context of active cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations.

In his speech, R. Meredov emphasized that cooperation with the UN and its structural divisions is a priority vector of the foreign policy of our country and expressed the aspiration of the Government of Turkmenistan to further deepen multifaceted cooperation with the Organization in strengthening peace and security, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, developing sustainable transport , combating climate change and a number of other areas.

As part of the discussion of the initiatives put forward by Turkmenistan on international platforms and the implementation of national programs and plans, the role of resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly and its structural divisions, initiated by our country, was emphasized. In particular, the resolutions “The role of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia” of February 24, 2023, “Central Asia is a zone of peace, trust and cooperation” of July 28, 2022, “World Sustainable Transport Day” of May 16, 2023 " Consideration of the conditions for the establishment of a special United Nations program for the Aral Sea basin " dated May 19, 2023, and others were noted.

During the negotiations, an exchange of views took place on the prospects for cooperation between Turkmenistan and specialized UN structures in such areas as sustainable development, digitalization, sustainable transport, climate change and environmental protection, as well as tasks to reduce greenhouse gas and methane emissions, rational use of water resources, humanitarian dimension, including human rights aspects, addressing issues of refugees and stateless persons, preservation of national cultural heritage, including the intangible cultural heritage of humanity, application and implementation of best practices in the education and health systems, including the fight against non-communicable diseases and One Health initiatives.

In continuation of the conversation, the Turkmen side made a proposal to consider the possibility of opening new areas of cooperation. In particular, readiness was expressed to expand cooperation with the UN, namely to increase the representation of the organization and its structures in Turkmenistan. In this context, special attention was paid to the ongoing work on the designated topics.

In their speeches, the heads of the UN agencies informed about the ongoing joint work with the Government of Turkmenistan, supported the recommendations of the Turkmen side regarding the search for new ways of interaction, and shared their ideas and proposals in this direction.

The schedule of upcoming meetings and joint planned events were also considered at the meeting.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to strengthen the activities of specialized UN programs in Turkmenistan, including in the Central Asian region.