Bến Tre eyes top 3 spot in Mekong Delta in farm exports

VIETNAM, June 9 - BẾN TRE — Bến Tre Province aims to become one of the top three agricultural exporters in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta by 2030.

The target is set in an action plan to implement its import-export strategy approved by its People’s Committee.

The action plan focuses on boosting trade to gradually increase the scale of production of agro-forestry and aquatic items and their consumption.

Special attention will be paid to developing concentrated raw material areas.

The farming of key items will be expanded as will investment in offshore fishing vessels to ensure steady supply of high-quality raw materials.

Bến Tre targets 13.5-14.5 per cent growth in exports from now through 2030.

It seeks to expand markets but also promote export efficiency to ensure sustainable development and minimise environmental pollution.

Vegetables and fruits will account for 8 per cent by 2025 and 10 per cent by 2030, and processed aquatic products for 4 per cent and 6 per cent.

According to the People's Committee, thanks to the advantages offered by new generation free trade agreements that have taken effect, including the Việt Nam-Korea FTA and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which eliminate up to 90 per cent of tariff lines, the province’s exports are expected to increase sharply, especially of coconut-related products, electronic components, auto parts, footwear, garments and textiles, agricultural products, and handicrafts.

The exports of coconut-related products will reach US$560 million by 2025 after increasing by 10.05 per cent annually, while those of vegetables and fruits will hit $165 million following 6.99 per cent growth.

The People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to develop the value chains of key agricultural products, and the Department of Industry and Trade to implement a programme for developing key industries.

Priority will be given to clean energy, processing of aquatic products and industries that serve agriculture and rural development.

Nguyễn Văn Bé, the department’s director, said it collaborates with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and media to promote products in One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme and other local specialities. — VNS