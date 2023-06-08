Manchin Announces $1M from Program Established by Great American Outdoors Act for Deferred Maintenance Projects at Monongahela National Forest

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service is investing $1,092,000 from the National Parks and Public Legacy Restoration Fund (NPPLRF) to address three deferred maintenance projects in West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest. This funding was made possible by Chairman Manchin’s Great American Outdoors Act which established the NPPLRF.

“They don’t call West Virginia wild and wonderful for nothing — we love the great outdoors, and all that nature has to offer. As an avid outdoorsman myself, I can’t wait to see how this funding will help improve the Monongahela National Forest for West Virginians and all Americans who travel to our great state to experience a piece of almost Heaven. I am proud to see my Great American Outdoors Act continue to make a difference in improving and preserving our public lands for future generations to come,” said Chairman Manchin.

The three projects receiving funding are listed below: