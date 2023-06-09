EIGHT BILLS SIGNED BY GOVERNOR GREEN ON MONDAY, JUNE 5, 2023, ENACTED INTO LAW
HONOLULU, HI ̶ On Monday, June 5, 2023, Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed eight bills.
The legislation signed by Governor Green included bills that:
- Mandate that if a law enforcement officer has reasonable belief that another law enforcement officer is using unnecessary or excessive force on an arrestee, they are obligated to intervene and report the incident to the supervisor of the officer involved. Additionally, relevant departments are required to submit annual reports to the legislature;
- Ensure University of Hawaiʻi community college students who are enrolled in certificate programs, access to the Hawaiʻi Community College Promise Program by exempting them from the requirement to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid each academic year; and
- Authorize the School Facilities Authority Board, rather than the Governor, to appoint an Executive Director of the School Facilities Authority.
The complete list of bills signed includes the following:
Click links to see full details of bills enacted into law.
RELATING TO MEAT DONATION:
HB1382 HD2 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 54, SLH 2023
RELATING TO GOVERNMENT SERVICES RELATING TO THE LAW:
SB372 SD1 HD1 enacted as Act 55, SLH 2023
RELATING TO CONFORMITY TO THE INTERNAL REVENUE CODE:
HB1100 HD1 SD2 enacted as Act 56, SLH 2023
RELATING TO THE HAWAIʻI COMMUNITY COLLEGE PROMISE PROGRAM:
SB1151 SD2 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 57, SLH 2023
RELATING TO UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS:
SB989 HD2 enacted as Act 58, SLH 2023
RELATING TO TRANSPORTATION:
SB1505 SD2 HD2 enacted as Act 59, SLH 2023
RELATING TO MOTOR VEHICLES:
HB494 HD1 SD1 CD1 enacted as Act 60, SLH 2023
RELATING TO EDUCATION:
SB531 SD2 HD1 CD1 enacted as Act 61, SLH 2023
# # #
Media Contacts:
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Cell: (808) 798-6081
Email: [email protected]
Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: (808) 265-0083
Email: [email protected]