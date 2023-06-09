Anthony Segil & Phil Zaikovatyy Enter The Best-Seller List On Amazon With "Real Estate - How to Profit From ADU's"
Anthony Segil and Phil Zaikovatyy are Real Estate Magnets, Thought Leaders, Entrepreneurs, Philanthropists, and Authors.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Written by Anthony Segil and Phil Zaikovatyy, their highly anticipated new book, "Real Estate - How to Profit From ADU's: California Edition," has skyrocketed to Amazon's #1 Best Seller and #1 New Release status within the Commercial Real Estate, Real Estate, and Two-Hour Business & Money Short Reads categories on April 28, 2023. This groundbreaking guide provides invaluable insights and strategies for profiting from Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) in the real estate market.
Co-authored by renowned real estate experts Phil and Anthony, "Real Estate - How to Profit From ADU's: California Edition" is a testament to their status as thought leaders and innovators. Phil, an accomplished real estate professional with over $100 million in sales volume, and Anthony, a respected ADU and real estate specialist, have joined forces to deliver a comprehensive, easy-to-understand guide for beginners and seasoned professionals.
The book offers practical advice, case studies, and step-by-step instructions on navigating the world of ADUs, from understanding regulations and financing options to design considerations and maximizing return on investment.
As the demand for affordable housing and alternative living spaces continues to grow, Phil and Anthony's expertise in ADUs position them at the forefront of this burgeoning market.
Readers and industry professionals have praised "Real Estate - How to Profit From ADU's: California Edition" for its informative and actionable content. The book's rapid rise to Amazon's #1 Best Seller and #1 New Release status clearly indicates its relevance and value in today's real estate landscape.
"Real Estate - How to Profit From ADU's: California Edition" is available now in eBook and paperback formats on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Real-Estate-Profit-ADUs-California/dp/B0C2SG2G6X
Take advantage of the opportunity to learn from Phil and Anthony Segil, two of the industry's most influential and innovative thought leaders.
For more information or to schedule an interview with the authors, please contact them by emailing pzaikovatyy@alterarealty.com or call 818-621-2531.
About the Author- Phil Zaikovatyy:
Phil is an accomplished real estate professional with over $100 million in sales volume, extensive knowledge of architecture, and a strong educational background in Finance/Real Estate and Strategic Management. He is dedicated to providing his clients with the highest level of service and helping them achieve their real estate goals.
Connect with Phil Zaikovatyy on social media:
https://www.facebook.com/PhilZRealty
https://www.instagram.com/philzrealty
About the Author- Anthony Segil:
Anthony Segil is a thought leader, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and innovator in real estate and ADUs. As a USC graduate with degrees in Entrepreneurship and an MBA, he has held senior executive positions at Fortune 500 companies. Anthony's influence extends to ADU advocacy and education, driving their growth. With a multi-million-dollar property portfolio, he continues to impact the industry significantly.
Learn more about Anthony Segil at www.anthonysegil.com
Phil Zaikovatyy
Zaikovatyy and Segil- Real Estate Leaders
+1 818-621-2531
pzaikovatyy@alterarealty.com