Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 2100 Block of 8th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Monday, May 22, 2023, in the 2100 Block of 8th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:35 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects demanded the victim’s property and entered the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 22-year-old Davon Lindsay, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###