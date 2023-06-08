New homes for seniors, families now open in Kaslo

CANADA, June 8 - People living with disabilities in Kaslo now have access to 10 new affordable rental homes with the opening of Penny Lane Apartments.

“These new homes represent new opportunities, security and peace of mind for families, seniors and people living with disabilities in Kaslo,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Partnerships like this are integral to our government’s record investment to deliver thousands of affordable homes just like these across the province that are safe and foster a sense of community.”

This project was funded through a partnership between the Province, federal government, Columbia Basin Trust, the Village of Kaslo and the Kaslo Housing Society.

Located at 334 A Ave., Penny Lane Apartments is a three-storey, wood-frame building with a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes for families, seniors and individuals with low- to moderate-incomes. Two of these homes are accessible for people living with disabilities. The building also includes on-site parking for cars, scooters and bikes and each unit has a balcony or patio.

“They say it takes a village, but for this dream to become a reality it took a clear vision, strong leadership and key partners," said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston. “The Kaslo Housing Society has been working on delivering affordable housing in Kaslo for 20 years. I would like to thank them and the many partnerships that were instrumental to delivering these 10 affordable homes, including the Village of Kaslo, Columbia Basin Trust and federal government.”

The 10 new homes are located near Kaslo’s downtown core, close to amenities such as grocery stores, restaurants, health-wellness services, public beaches and parks.

Penny Lane Apartments is owned and managed by the Kaslo Housing Society. The Village of Kaslo provided the land for the project.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has delivered more than 76,000 new homes that have been completed or are underway, including more than 700 homes in the Kootenay region.

Suzan Hewat, mayor, Kaslo –

“It’s so exciting to know that on July 1, 2023, we will see the 10 new housing units in Kaslo filled with deserving tenants. The Kaslo Housing Society board, village council and staff worked in partnership to assess potential sites and determined that the current site was an excellent fit because of its central location with all services readily available. The willingness to have the building fit in the village’s heritage zone and blend with their neighbours is also greatly appreciated.”

Erika Bird, director, Kaslo Housing Society –

“​This story started with the offer of suitable land by the Village of Kaslo and we wish to thank them for being so proactive, especially in the early stages. We could not have accomplished what we did without the expertise of our working partners at New Commons Development. Very soon we will be handing over the keys to the people who will make the Penny Lane Apartments their home. From that day forward, this story will belong to them.”

Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO, Columbia Basin Trust –

“As we continue to hear from residents and communities that affordable housing is a priority in the Columbia Basin region, these new units increase the housing options in Kaslo. This project includes solar renewable energy generation and fibre-optic cable installation, creating more sustainable and better-connected homes. Thank you and congratulations to all the partners involved, and especially the efforts of the Kaslo Housing Society.”

The Province, through BC Housing’s Building BC: Community Housing Fund, invested approximately $1.05 million in the building and will provide approximately $93,000 in annual operating funding.

The federal government, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, provided approximately $686,000.

Columbia Basin Trust invested $228,000 in the project, plus $28,500 toward solar panels and fibre-optic connectivity.

The Kaslo Housing Society invested approximately $100,000 and provided the land for the project, which was purchased from the Village of Kaslo for a nominal rate.

To learn more about government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online at: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/