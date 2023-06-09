Manchin Announces $1M from Program Established by Great American Outdoors Act for Deferred Maintenance Projects at Monongahela National Forest
Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service is investing $1,092,000 from the National Parks and Public Legacy Restoration Fund (NPPLRF) to address three deferred maintenance projects in West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest. This funding was made possible by Chairman Manchin’s Great American Outdoors Act which established the NPPLRF.
“They don’t call West Virginia wild and wonderful for nothing — we love the great outdoors, and all that nature has to offer. As an avid outdoorsman myself, I can’t wait to see how this funding will help improve the Monongahela National Forest for West Virginians and all Americans who travel to our great state to experience a piece of almost Heaven. I am proud to see my Great American Outdoors Act continue to make a difference in improving and preserving our public lands for future generations to come,” said Chairman Manchin.
The three projects receiving funding are listed below:
- Greenbrier and Pocahontas County: Stream Crossing Structures for Trout Fisheries.
- This project implements the Panther Ridge Wildlife Habitat Improvement Project and replaces undersized and deteriorating stream crossing culverts on Forest Road 296 and Forest Road 298 in Laurel Run and Forest Road 999 in the Williams River watershed. The project addresses passage barriers for aquatic species and this is particularly important because one of these crossings occurs on a stream in which an isolated trout population was recently found.
- Greenbrier, Pocahontas and Randolph Counties: International Mountain Biking Association Ride Center, Tea Creek Mountain Bike Trail Improvements .
- This project includes repairing drainage structures, hardening tread with aggregate, and replacing trail signs to provide a sustainable trail system.
- Webster County: Holcomb Bridge Repairs.
- This project addresses deferred maintenance and structural deficiencies on the Holcomb Bridge.
