The Bienvenidos Resources and Services Fair will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

Thursday, June 8, 2023

The University Boulevard Community Workshop will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 8, 2023—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Tania Alfara, newcomers coordinator for the Bienvenidos Initiative at the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS); Oscar Alvarenga, newcomers transition coordinator for the Bienevenidos Initiative; Luis Estrada, urban designer and planning coordinator at the Montgomery County Planning Department; and Pedro Rodriguez, consul of El Salvador. The show will air on Friday, June 9 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The Montgomery County Bienvenidos Initiative will host a Resources and Services Fair at White Oak Middle School. The fair will take place on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event for newly arrived families will have information about the services that the County offers and guidance on how to navigate the support system for newcomers. Bilingual information in English and Spanish will be available about legal rights, enrollment in Montgomery County Public Schools, health programs for minors, as well as pediatric services, referrals for vision exams, English classes and more.

The show will continue with a discussion about the University Boulevard Corridor Plan. Montgomery Planning is working on a plan that will guide decision-makers on policies to improve the quality of life along a 3.5-mile stretch of University Boulevard. To hear the needs and wants of the community, Montgomery Planning will host a community workshop in Spanish this Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Residents are encouraged to join the event taking place at the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission’s (M-NCPPC) Meeting Hall located at 2425 Reedie Drive in Wheaton. District 6 Councilmember Natali Fani-González who was previously the Vice Chair of the Montgomery County Planning Board will be the special guest. Lunch will be provided.

The Consulate of El Salvador, which is in the heart of Silver Spring, invites community members to its festival Un Verano con la Diáspora. The event will take place on Saturday, June 10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be live entertainment, dancing, Salvadoran food and much more. This will also be an opportunity for Salvadorans to request or renew passports, identification cards and more.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

