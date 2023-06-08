Want to catch walleye in Lake Pend Oreille? Here's everything you need to know

In the past month walleye have moved down the Pend Oreille River and throughout the Clark Fork Delta and river. The locations with the most individual walleye detected were the Highway 95 Long Bridge and Railroad Bridge. Walleye anglers in these areas have reported catching fish. Particularly in these areas, some tactics to try include concentrating effort during low light conditions on shallow flats and rocky shorelines early in summer before weeds become more established and fish begin using to weed edges and beds throughout the north end of the lake.

The Sunnyside Point to Fisherman’s Island area also continues to hold a number of walleye, as well. In these areas, trolling crawler harnesses or crankbaits near drop offs and over the flats in the adjacent bays can be an effective way to target fish at this time of year.