Jeju Air Restarts Direct Saipan-Busan Route, Adds 3rd Daily Flight

To expand its current service to Saipan, Jeju Air has announced that it is adding a new, direct passenger air service between Busan, South Korea, and Saipan.

Jeju Air’s CEO E-Bae Kim made the announcement during a meeting with Governor Arnold I. Palacios, who is in Seoul this week with MVA Acting Chairperson Gloria Cavanagh and MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion.

“We are thankful to Jeju Air for expanding its service to Saipan to include the Busan to Saipan route,” said Governor Palacios. “We will continue to partner with Jeju Air and other airline partners to continue to grow and expand the Korea tourism market.”

“The Northern Mariana Islands is one of the top destination markets for Koreans, and this additional route will help meet the growing demand,” said CEO Kim. “We are looking at other ways we can increase seats and flight service to the CNMI and we thank Governor Palacios for his friendship and partnership.”

The new route will begin on July 19, 2023, and is already on sale on the Jeju Air website.

The route will be evaluated to determine whether it will be sustained for a longer period.

The airline already flies two flights per day every day between Saipan and Seoul.

Busan, South Korea’s second most populous city after Seoul, is a metropolitan city located at the southeast tip of the Korean peninsula. It is a large port city known for its beaches, mountains, and temples.

Further, Jeju Air currently provides the highest seat supply from Korea to CNMI

The airline also announced the addition of a third daily flight that will be in service for a one-month period. June 29 to July 19

Governor Arnold Palacios and MVA leaders are in Seoul, Korea this week to meet with government and airline and tour partners as part of efforts to expand the tourism market.

