The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Celebrates 33rd Anniversary On Jun 16, 2023

The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) invites everyone to a community coffee and a day full of surprises on June 16!
We are incredibly proud to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center. Throughout the years, we have remained dedicated to our mission of providing water safety education...”PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) announces the celebration of its 33rd anniversary, marking over three decades of providing outstanding aquatic programs and services to the community. The center has been a vital part of Pasadena and nearby areas since 1990. Its robust programming is rooted in water safety education, youth development, and a supportive aquatics and wellness community.
The RBAC provides swimming lessons and water safety education for all 3rd-grade students enrolled in the Pasadena Unified School District through its Water Safety Program. Additionally, it offers diverse aquatic activities such as learn-to-swim programs for kids and adults, aqua fitness classes, recreational and competitive swimming, diving instruction, and water polo training. With a range of programs for all ages and abilities, it offers a perfect place for people to enjoy aquatic activities.
"We are incredibly proud to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center," said Jimmy Francis, President, and Executive Director of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center. "Throughout the years, we have remained dedicated to our mission of providing water safety education, outstanding aquatics programs, and fostering a vibrant community of water sports enthusiasts. We are grateful for the unwavering support of our staff, coaches, Board of Directors, and the community, which has made this milestone possible."
The RBAC has positively impacted many lives by promoting water safety, nurturing aspiring athletes, and instilling a love for water activities in people of all ages. The center's financial assistance program supports aquatic participation at all levels. Cost should never be a barrier to investing in the community's health, wellness, and water safety.
An estimated half a million people have learned to swim through the swim lessons and PUSD Water Safety Programs. Keeping the community safe and healthy is at the center of the RBAC’s mission. The RBAC is excited to mark its 33rd anniversary and is committed to its goal of offering outstanding aquatic programs and services to the community. Your anniversary gifts directly impact water safety initiatives like RBAC Scholarship Program, the PUSD Water Safety Program, and Lifeguard Training Programs.
On June 16, the RBAC invites everyone to a community coffee and a day full of surprises! Donate 33 for 33!
