The Main Event, Hendersonville's Premier Event Space, Sets a New Standard for Extraordinary Occasions
Unleash Your Imagination at The Main Event: Hendersonville's Ultimate Destination for Unforgettable Celebrations
I wanted to provide a premium option for our community's milestone celebrations.”HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Main Event, a newly established event space on Main Street, proudly announces its grand opening to the public. This modern and sophisticated venue caters to young couples seeking an elegant wedding destination, non-profit leaders searching for a memorable donor event venue, and anyone desiring to celebrate their special occasions in style.
— Brittany Bettini
Brittany Bettini, the visionary entrepreneur behind The Main Event, recognized the need for an upscale venue in her hometown community. "With no venues offering a capacity of over 200 within a 30-minute radius of downtown Hendersonville, I wanted to provide a premium option for our community's milestone celebrations," said Bettini.
The Main Event offers an array of services designed to make each occasion unforgettable. With an emphasis on meticulous event planning and coordination, their team ensures every detail is flawlessly executed. Clients can avail themselves of rental equipment, including tables, chairs, linens, cutlery, dishware, photo booths, and AV packages. All-inclusive packages and a la carte services are available to suit various needs and preferences. Corporate clients will find comprehensive team-building packages tailored to their requirements.
One of the standout features of The Main Event is its spacious event space, capable of accommodating up to 300 guests. The contemporary design and modern ambiance create an exceptional backdrop for weddings, parties, corporate events, and more. The venue also boasts a front entrance area featuring a full-service coffee station and bar, ensuring guests have a delightful culinary experience throughout their event. Furthermore, The Main Event offers a state-of-the-art podcast recording studio, available for rent at an hourly rate, catering to the evolving needs of content creators.
To mark the grand opening, The Main Event is collaborating with Safelight, a local domestic violence shelter, to support survivors and raise awareness about domestic violence. A portion of the proceeds from the grand opening tickets will be donated to Safelight, reflecting The Main Event's commitment to social responsibility.
"We are thrilled to contribute to Safelight's mission and give back to the community," added Bettini. "By choosing The Main Event for your special occasion, you not only celebrate in style but also make a difference in the lives of those affected by domestic violence."
To explore the exquisite event space at The Main Event and secure your preferred date, interested parties are encouraged to book a tour by visiting their website at https://www.themaineventwnc.com/ or by calling (828) 882-2227.
Brittany Bettini
The Main Event WNC Inc.
+1 828-882-2227
events@themaineventwnc.com