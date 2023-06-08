RUSSIA, June 8 - Expanded meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Heads of Government Council 8 June 2023 Expanded meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Heads of Government Council 8 June 2023 Expanded meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Heads of Government Council 8 June 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Expanded meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Heads of Government Council

Heads of delegations from the CIS member states:

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Hidayat oglu Asadov;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov;

Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan and Chairman of the CIS Council of Heads of Government Akylbek Japarov;

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Chairman of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Mikhail Mishustin;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda;

Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov;

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to the Russian Federation Botirjon Asadov;

Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergei Lebedev.

Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Esteemed Mr Japarov, colleagues and dear friends,

I would like to welcome you once again to the forum of the CIS Council of Heads of Government. And, of course, I would like to convey to you best wishes from President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

I would also like to thank CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev and you, Mr Japarov, for preparing and organising our meeting today.

Our interaction in the Commonwealth of Independent States is based on the principles of equitable partnership, mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests. This allows us to confidently move forward, develop trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation, translate into life promising projects (we saw many of them here at the Eurasia – Our Home exhibition), and create comfortable conditions for life, work and business in our countries.

I am sure that today’s meeting, like all events here in Sochi, on the Black Sea coast, will produce good results and the adopted decisions will provide a fresh impetus to our integration.

More to be posted soon...

