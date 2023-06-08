Companies from Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan plan Eurasian alliance of mountain resorts

RUSSIA, June 8 - A memorandum on the creation of the Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts was signed as part of Russia’s chairmanship of the EAEU. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko attended the event at Sirius on June 7-9 8 June 2023 A memorandum on the creation of the Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts was signed as part of Russia’s chairmanship of the EAEU. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko attended the event at Sirius on June 7-9 8 June 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость A memorandum on the creation of the Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts was signed as part of Russia’s chairmanship of the EAEU. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko attended the event at Sirius on June 7-9

The document was signed by Head of the Rosa Khutor Russian mountain resort Alexander Belokobylsky, General Director of the Shymbulak mountain resort in Kazakhstan Rinat Abdrakhmanov, and General Director of the Amirsoy mountain resort in Uzbekistan Saidvali Saidkhodjaev.

The parties agreed to jointly develop a tourist mountain route uniting all three resorts, which will accelerate the development of domestic tourism in the Eurasian space.

In addition, the memorandum envisages holding several events – the Mountain Resorts Festival and the Eurasia Mountains Award, as well as other initiatives, such as the Active Journalists Club of Eurasia, the Eurasian Association of Mountain Hiking Routes and a calendar for the alliance’s major sports and music festivals.

Also, the parties will help popularise all-season mountain tourism for all age groups, promote best practices and mountain resort brands that are industry leaders, and facilitate the preservation and mutual promotion of the participating countries’ natural and cultural heritage.

During his trip to Sirius, Dmitry Chernyshenko also attended the presentation of the Novaya Anapa all-Russian family beach resort project. The project envisages developing 17 kilometres of sandy beaches with hotels and apartment-hotels with up to 25,000 rooms and accommodations of various categories.

“In September 2022, President Vladimir Putin instructed us to ensure the development of new modern year-round sea resorts. In October, he supported a unique project, unheard of in the modern history of Russia – the Novaya Anapa All-Russian family beach resort project. It will become part of a general approach to the development of tourism in seaside areas as well as large freshwater bodies in Russia. The five seas development concept will span the Black and Azov Sea coasts, Primorye, as well as the Caspian and Baltic Sea regions. Novaya Anapa is just the first step in this grand initiative. Eleven federal ministries and government agencies, natural monopolies and regional authorities are involved in this programme. We are also seeing increased interest from investors in this new resort project,” Dmitry Chernyshenko said.