ISTITUTO MARANGONI MIAMI ANNOUNCES THE 3RD EDITION OF THE PARAISO SWIM UPCYCLE CHALLENGE
Reputable swimwear brands VITAMIN A, TROPIC OF C, RIOT SWIM, VDM THE LABEL, PQ SWIM and PEIXOTO will donate dead stock fabrics and mentor six studentsMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Istituto Marangoni Miami is pleased to announce the third edition of the Paraiso Swim-Upcycle Challenge created to raise awareness on sustainability. The competition invites students to create two designs by upcycling dead stock fabrics donated from international swimwear and activewear brands. The selected students have been paired with an established designer who provided mentorship throughout the process, culminating in a fashion show on the PARAISO runway tomorrow afternoon.
This year’s six finalists are Anabel Montiel who has been mentored by Vitamin A, Barbara Khouri Miguel who has been mentored by Tropic of C, Camila Balleste who has been mentored by VDM the Label, Chenqui Jiang who has been mentored by PQ Swim, Laure Sawaya who has been mentored by Riot Swim, and Fabiana Polito who has been mentored by PEIXOTO.
Istituto Marangoni Miami’s President and Founder Hakan Baykam states: “As a school, it is our mission to cultivate a new generation of designers who integrate the values of ethical and sustainable fashion to the foundation of their creative process. We are proud to participate in the Swim-Upcycle Challenge and will continue to present our students with opportunities such as this one, where they can engage with and deepen their understanding of sustainable fashion practices.”
The students will present their final designs on the PARAISO runway on Friday, June 9th to a jury who will select the winner. This year’s jury will consist of the following industry veterans: Sierra Mayhew, Fashion Editor for Who What Wear, Torey Schulof, founder of J Rosen Showroom, and Ivy Heilman, Senior Buyer for Intimates, Swim and Active at Anthropologie.
A special thank you to Francisco Costa, founder of Costa Brazil and Advisory Board member of Istituto Marangoni Miami, for his support with the event gifting.
About Istituto Marangoni Miami
Founded in Milan in 1935 by the tailor Giulio Marangoni, Istituto Marangoni offers a unique blend of academic learning with creative and practical activities interlaced with its rich Italian heritage. From Franco Moschino to Julie de Libran, Andrea Pompilio, Rodolfo Paglialunga or Alessandro Sartori, throughout its almost 90-year history, Marangoni has contributed to shaping countless key figures of the fashion and design industries throughout the world as well as spring-boarded the careers of thousands of students that have gone on to work for the world’s most prestigious brands. The Miami opened its doors in 2018.
With a highly qualified academic team, combining European instructors and prominent local
professionals, Istituto Marangoni Miami offers a variety of fashion, styling, fashion business, interior design courses and graduate programs. The Miami School of Fashion offers students an unprecedented opportunity for innovation, inspiration, and creativity to build a promising future within the fashion and design industry.
