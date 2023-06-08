American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Reports Voting Results of Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (“AHIP”) (TSX: HOT.UN, HOT.U, and HOT.DB.V) announces that at its annual meeting of unitholders (“the Meeting”), held earlier today, all directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated April 25, 2023 were elected as directors of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (GP) Inc. for the ensuing year. As a ballot was not required, the number of votes disclosed in the below table reflects only the proxies received by management of AHIP in advance of the Meeting.



DIRECTOR VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % W. Michael Murphy 15,080,377 98.06 298,558 1.94 Charles van der Lee 13,088,321 85.11 2,290,614 14.89 Matthew Cervino 15,151,718 98.52 227,217 1.48 Stephen J. Evans 15,079,014 98.05 299,921 1.95 Richard Frank 15,170,753 98.65 208,182 1.35 Mahmood Khimji 15,061,017 97.93 317,918 2.07 Tamara L. Lawson 15,168,435 98.63 210,500 1.37 John O’Neill 15,157,246 98.56 221,689 1.44 Josef Vejvoda 15,034,650 97.76 344,285 2.24

AHIP has filed a report of voting results of all resolutions voted on at this meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

