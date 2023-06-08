A Disruptive New Biotech VC Fund is Here: Founded by Two Dynamic Young Ambitious Minority-Women Entrepreneurs
LemVega Capital™ launches Biotech Venture Fund III, aimed at fostering growth in early-stage, transformative biotech startups globally.SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN JUAN, PR – June 8, 2023 – LemVega Capital™, an innovative and renowned minority and women-owned private investment management firm, is thrilled to formally announce the launch of its pioneering third fund, an exciting new venture focused on the dynamic and rapidly evolving biotechnology sector. LemVega Capital™ Biotech Venture Fund III, co-founded by the distinguished Asmita Kulkarni and Caroline Farah Lembck, aims to channel investments into cutting-edge biotech start-ups with the potential to redefine the industry through breakthrough technologies and innovative solutions, all while supporting the healing of our biological and planetary systems.
LemVega Capital™ has built a reputation for delivering remarkable success with its inaugural Fund I and follow-up Fund II. With this rich heritage of exceptional performance, the firm is confidently expanding its reach into the biotech sector. This novel fund is crafted with a vision to identify, invest in, and foster the growth of early-stage biotech start-ups, especially those spearheaded by underrepresented entrepreneurs with trailblazing ideas and discoveries. It offers a distinctive investment opportunity that promises robust growth potential while fostering a future that is inclusive, diverse, and equitable.
"We bring to the table a wealth of deep industry knowledge, broad networks, and disciplined risk management approaches, enabling us to discover opportunities that resonate with our dedication to revolutionizing healthcare and improving the lives of people around the globe," said Asmita Kulkarni, Co-founder and Partner of LemVega Capital™. Kulkarni's impressive background in biotechnology, marked by a successful career as a scientist and leadership in a life-sciences focused Intellectual Property Consulting Firm, brings a unique and valuable perspective to the venture fund.
Caroline Farah Lembck, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner of LemVega Capital™, further commented, "Investing in LemVega Capital’s Biotech Venture Fund offers investors an opportunity to be a part of transforming the biotech landscape, not just in Puerto Rico, but on a global scale. Our objective is to cultivate a portfolio of avant-garde biotech companies that can make a significant positive impact on the world, while concurrently delivering substantial returns to our investors."
The newly established LemVega Biotech Venture Fund's primary focus will be on start-ups that are developing innovative solutions in bio-engineering, bio-remediation, tissue regeneration, stem cell and gene therapy, plant-derived therapeutics, and psychedelic therapeutics.
The legacy of LemVega Capital™ demonstrates an impressive track record of successful investing. The firm's Fund I and Fund II exhibited the firm's innovative and disciplined investment approach, leading to substantial returns for investors even amidst market volatility. Lembck's expansive experience in hedge fund management, biotech consulting, and capital raising reinforces the firm's capabilities and fortifies its potential for continued success.
With its base in Puerto Rico, LemVega Capital™ benefits from a multitude of incentives for biotech companies, rendering it a prime location for investment and business growth. The LemVega Capital Biotech VC Fund endeavors to serve as a catalyst for the resurgence and growth of the biotech industry in the region, and across the globe.
For additional details about the LemVega Biotech Venture Fund, we invite you to visit www.lemvegacapital.com.
About LemVega Capital™
LemVega Capital™, a trailblazing minority and women-owned private investment management firm, is headquartered in San Juan, PR. The firm, founded by the accomplished Caroline Farah Lembck, is dedicated to investing in public capital markets through their hedge funds and in promising start-ups within the biotech industry that demonstrate high growth potential. With profound industry insights and a proven record of performance, LemVega Capital™ remains unwavering in its commitment to fostering a future that champions diversity, inclusion, and equity.
Contact:
Caroline Farah Lembck, MBA, PhD (abd)
LemVega Capital™
www.lemvegacapital.com
caroline@lemvegacapital.com
484-787-3004
LemVega Capital™
Caroline Lembck
LemVega Capital
484-787-3004
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
Other