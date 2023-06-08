Satellite images show impact of California’s historic rainy season

U.S. and German satellites captured stunning images that show the stark contrast between California’s water levels over the last year, which were massively impacted by one of the rainiest seasons on record. The images show the net gain in water levels over this past winter, which NASA says is the greatest “year-over-year water gain” in nearly 22 years.
