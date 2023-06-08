nAscent Art New York wins global “Best Custom Art” award
nAscent Art, a global art consultancy in its 16th year, has advised Hilton, Hyatt, Mariott, Virgin, and Hard Rock, and many others including major brands, professional firms, and real estate developers.
nAscent Art New York curated the award-winning sculpture Crassula Muscosa #1, by Paul Clarence Oglesby, at the Thompson Austin hotel.
nAscent Art New York, a global art consultancy, won the prestigious HD Award for best "Custom Art" of 2023 in the world.
We’re both honored and thrilled to have the artist and the team recognized as 'best in the world' this year.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, art consulting firm nAscent Art New York Inc. won a global “Best Custom Art of the Year” award for its work with hotels in 2023. nAscent curated, acquired, and managed the installation of, the towering, and now award-winning, sculpture “Carassula Muscosa #1” by Austin (TX) artist Paul Clarence Oglesby for the Thompson Hotel Austin. “Carassula Muscosa #1” earned best in Custom Art from Hospitality Design (HD) magazine’s “HD Awards”, which announced the winners during its 19th annual HD Awards ceremony held Tuesday.
— James Wallace, CEO of nAscent Art New York
A veteran- and minority-owned art consultancy led by James and Jen Wallace, nAscent worked with renowned design firm Simeone Deary, and developer Magellan Development Group LLC, to make the vision a reality, and to deliver the artwork by lifelong local Austin artist Paul Clarence Oglesby.
The event honored the year’s best from around the globe. With its sculpture submission, nAscent earned the top honors from four finalists in Custom Art and over 300 submissions, while also earning two of the top four spots with a “Finalist” designation in Custom Art for another of its projects, the “Where’s Richard” mural at the Virgin Hotels New York by artist Nigel Sussman. The breadth of the industry was showcased across approximately 1,070 project and product submissions. The esteemed judging panel included Julien Albertini, Asthetíque; Jason Bramhall, Hilton; Sara Duffy, Stonehill Taylor; and Nancie Min, Clodagh.
Meanwhile, in Austin, Texas, when guests turn the corner inside the Thompson Hotel, the award-winning sculpture stops them in their tracks. A casual review of social media posts from the hotel reveals photos of food, people, and artist Paul Clarence Oglesby’s towering “Crassula Muscosa #1”, with Instagram influencer “erikacaincreative” commenting, “Where do you choose to discover inspiration? For me, a hotel lobby in Austin.”
“We’re both honored and thrilled to have the artist and the team recognized as 'best in the world' this year. Paul is a humble and hard-working visionary, and we’re excited his work will be seen by even more people as a result of this award. We will continue to create amazing projects for clients, and to seek out more opportunities for Paul and artists like him all over the country and the world. Everyone can see the inspiration, literally and figuratively,” said James, co-founder of nAscent.
“I love how the sculpture inspires awe in people–the sheer size, the contrast of the small and large pieces, the tension of looking strong and delicate at the same time. It’s a beautiful piece, and beautifully lit as well,” said Jen. “Thanks to Simeone Deary Design Group, Thompson Hotels, and Magellan, this amazing sculpture continues to inspire.”
“Paul’s work is so monumental,” said Jessica Larsen, an associate at nAscent. “Plus, he’s a local artist, so we really wanted that connection.”
Made entirely of hand-cast concrete, each of the 150+ pieces of the sculpture gets progressively smaller, starting with the base piece, about the size of a punchbowl, to the smallest piece at the top, about the size of a small oyster. From a sculptural series named “Zygo” (which means connected in Latin), the sculpture’s forms are created from found and recycled objects. Because of its height, weight, and size, nAscent coordinated with on-site construction teams to drill into the solid concrete floor, creating a deep anchor point for the artist from which to build up around metal pipe cores.
