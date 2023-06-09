Score Brownie Points This Father’s Day At Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
Upgrade your ice cream scoop with the brand-new Confetti Brownie Batter flavor!CANFIELD, OHIO, USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s time Dad feels some extra love this Father’s Day. Dads are tired of the same old Father’s Day gifts, but this June they can dip into a delicious gift when Handel's Homemade Ice Cream launches Confetti Brownie Batter! Handel’s, named the #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, will debut its party-in-a-cone flavor on June 18, 2023.
Handel’s will be introducing the nostalgic chocolate flavor with a special, one-day-only promotion on Father’s Day. Handel’s will give a free upgrade to a medium cone of Confetti Brownie Batter for any customer who orders a small cone or dish of this new flavor. Guests can score huge “Brownie Points” with Dad, while being one of the first taste testers of the newest flavor.
“For nearly 80 years, Handel’s has satisfied our guests with delicious homemade ice cream that delights the tastebuds, brings families together, and delivers happiness in a cone—and this latest flavor debut is no exception,” said Rich Matherne, Chief Executive Officer for Handel's Homemade Ice Cream. “Introducing Confetti Brownie Batter on Father’s Day offers a sweet way to celebrate all the great Dads in your life.”
With creamy chocolate cake batter ice cream, chunks of brownie pieces, and mini chocolate rainbow chips, Confetti Brownie Batter joins an ever-expanding list of ice cream flavors at Handel’s. With over 100 locations across 11 states, the brand offers 48 flavors in each store every day, with more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.
Handel’s is celebrated for its legendary process and quality of ice cream, which is made in-house daily by ice cream makers.
For more information about Handel's, visit www.HandelsIceCream.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @HandelsIceCream.
About Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio by Alice Handel, the company continues the sweet legacy she established from her backyard garden, using fresh ingredients, and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel’s ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice’s original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.
In 2023, Handel’s ranked on Franchise Times’ “Fast & Serious”, a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. Handel’s has also been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today and more.
Handel’s currently has more than 100 locations across 11 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise
