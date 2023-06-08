H&R Block is Set to Host Startland News’ Startup Crawl at its Downtown Kansas City Headquarters

The company is a stop on the startup-focused event that will welcome 50+ local small businesses and 800+ attendees

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is one of four stops on the Startland News’ Startup Crawl on Friday, June 9. This one-night tour of innovation will showcase more than 50 startups and innovation-focused organizations while exposing curious Kansas Citians to the city’s innovation ecosystem.



More than 800 people are expected to make the crawl through downtown, starting at Spark Coworking Kansas City, continuing to H&R Block’s world headquarters, before making a final stop at Blade & Timber. Participants will be able to enjoy local food, art, music, and more, along the way.

“We look forward to hosting 15 startups and visiting with hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded Kansas Citians at H&R Block’s stop on the Startup Crawl,” said Jamil Khan, Chief Strategy and Small Business Officer of H&R Block. “Block Advisors by H&R Block provides expertise and care to small business owners. So, we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Startland News, a local business with national reach, as it brings awareness to startups and innovation-focused organizations.”

Block Advisors was founded with the mission to serve small businesses. With more than 300 offices nationwide, Block Advisors is available to help small business owners year-round with their specialized tax, bookkeeping, payroll, and other needs. As the second stop on the Startup Crawl tour, aligned with its Make Every Block Better community impact program mission, H&R Block will host venture capital backed companies, bootstrapped startups, local investment firms, capital-focused organizations and more.

“Our Purpose — to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere — drives more than how we do business, it guides how we serve and support the communities where we live and work through our Make Every Block Better community impact program,” said Jen Houston, Senior Manager of Community Impact. “We are immensely proud of our presence here in the Kansas City region and are excited to partner with Startland News to support small business owners, so the spirit of entrepreneurship thrives.”

To learn more about Block Advisors by H&R Block, click here. Learn more about H&R Block’s Make Every Block Better community impact platform here.

About Startland News

Startland News is a daily business news publication primarily reporting stories of entrepreneurship and innovation (at the small and global scale) in the Greater Kansas City region. Startland News stories humanize the experience of entrepreneurship using the principles of community journalism. Our reporting covers startup companies, small businesses, corporations, community organizations, civic efforts, higher-education, and the overall state of the local economy and highlights the way these sectors impact the daily lives of citizens.

Our mission: To amplify communities by uncovering their untold stories.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

