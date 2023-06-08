Mountain America Credit Union Celebrates the Grand Opening of New Branch in Meridian, Idaho

Festivities at the event include food, shaved ice, outdoor games, and a chance to win an electric scooter

/EIN News/ -- MERIDIAN, Idaho, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mountain America Credit Union is hosting a public grand opening for its new branch in Meridian, Idaho. The event will provide a variety of family-friendly activities including food, shaved ice, outdoor games, face painting and guests can enter to win a Bakcou electric scooter.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Known as the Ten Mile branch, the welcoming and inviting atmosphere promotes a positive member experience for visitors. During the grand opening, members and the public can tour the new building. Branch staff also plan to answer questions and assist new members with financial products like checking and savings accounts, auto loans, mortgages, and a variety of other services.

“A branch is more than just a building; it is an investment in a community,” said Sterling Nielsen, Mountain America Credit Union’s president and chief executive officer. “Our staff are here to make a difference in the lives of each member who walks through those doors by giving a personalized experience that can’t be surpassed by the most sophisticated of electronic services.”

The new Meridian Ten Mile branch is located at 6161 N. Ten Mile Road. The lobby and drive-through are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“My team and I are thrilled to serve the residents of Meridian in such a vibrant, growing area,” said Tiffany Vincent, branch manager at Mountain America Credit Union. “Meridian is at the center of the Treasure Valley, and it’s our privilege to offer exceptional experiences while helping members achieve their financial dreams.”

Vincent began her credit union career in Nampa, Idaho over ten years ago. As branch manager, she is responsible for training and developing team members and ensuring that the team executes the credit union’s mission of helping members define and achieve their financial dreams.

The new branch provides traditional savings accounts, insurance, investments, auto and RV loans, and a full array of mortgage loans and services. As a federally chartered credit union, Mountain America provides an additional broad assortment of services including real estate and business lending.

To learn more about Mountain America Credit Union, visit https://www.macu.com/accounts.

Mountain America is insured by NCUA. Membership is required-based on eligibility. Loans on approved credit. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID 462815.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $16 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile-banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

macu.com/newsroom

Contact: publicrelations@macu.com