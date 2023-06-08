Samantha Bee talks politics and comedy at TVO Today Live in Ottawa

Register now for the June 11 conversation with Steve Paikin of The Agenda

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday, June 11, 2023, TVO Today Live is heading to Ottawa for a special on-stage conversation with the renowned comedian Samantha Bee. She has earned an international following as the host of Full Frontal and a correspondent on The Daily Show. In what promises to be a memorable event, Bee with discuss the pivotal role late-night comedians play in politics.

The free public event will take place at the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre in Ottawa, Ontario. Steve Paikin of TVO Today’s The Agenda will lead a discussion on Bee’s comedy, career and the unique political moment happening now in Canada and the United States. Eventbrite registration for this event has nearly sold out.

“Samantha Bee is rightly renowned as an Emmy-winning comedian,” says John Ferri, VP of Programming and Content at TVO. “But like all great satirists, her work is anchored in an astute understanding of culture and politics. In her case, that understanding encompasses both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.”

TVO will broadcast a recording of this conversation on Thursday, June 15 at 9 pm ET and it will also be available on The Agenda’s YouTube channel earlier the same day. Visit the TVO Today Live series page to get the latest information and sign up for email updates.

TVO Today Live is made possible through generous support from The Wilson Foundation, whose mission is to strengthen and enrich Canada in education leadership, community, history and heritage, and public service. Events take place in communities across the province and feature conversations with community leaders and experts to inspire civic engagement.

Politics & Punchlines: A Conversation with Samantha Bee

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Doors: 4:30 pm

Event begins: 5 pm

Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre

290 Lisgar Street

Ottawa, Ontario

RSVP: Eventbrite

Media contact: Andrea MacBeth amacbeth@tvo.org

- 30 -



ABOUT TVO MEDIA EDUCATION GROUP

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we’re investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit TVO.me, TVO.org and TVOkids.com.

Stream TVO on your favourite device.

Sign up to receive TVO media releases by email.

Media contact:

Andrea MacBeth

Director, Corporate Communications

TVO

amacbeth@tvo.org

Social:

Twitter: @TheAgenda

Facebook: @TheAgenda

Instagram: @TheAgendaTVO

YouTube: @TheAgenda

Andrea MacBeth TVO amacbeth@tvo.org