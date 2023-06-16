Awakening Senses: Unleashing the Art of Crafting Coffee Experiences in 'Brewing Success'
New Book Reveals the Secrets to Customer Service in the Coffee Industry.
Exceptional customer service is the heart of our coffee business, and Brewing Success is a game-changing guide that covers all the essentials. A must-read for anyone in the industry!”TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing "Brewing Success: A Comprehensive Guide to Customer Service in the Coffee Industry," a book that will revolutionize the way to deliver customer service in the competitive world of coffee. Authored by industry experts, this comprehensive guide takes readers on a journey through the intricacies of building a customer-centric coffee business.
In today's bustling coffee market, service is the key to standing out and thriving. "Brewing Success" offers a comprehensive range of practical strategies, real-life examples, and proven techniques that can enhance customer service to remarkable levels. Whether one is a seasoned professional or just starting in the coffee industry, this book provides invaluable insights and actionable advice that will empower to leave a lasting impression on customers.
With a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, and delivering experiences, "Brewing Success" explores every aspect of customer service that is vital for success in the coffee industry. From cultivating a service-oriented culture within coffee shops to fostering strong customer relationships, this comprehensive guide covers it all.
Discover how to create a sensory journey that awakens customers' senses, offering them a true coffee experience. The book delves into the art and science of customer service and highlights the crucial role of skilled baristas in providing an extraordinary customer experience. It unveils the secrets of curating an ambiance that leaves a lasting impact on customers, ensuring they return time and time again.
To celebrate the release of "Brewing Success," here is the invitation link to the website to learn more about the book and its invaluable resources. "Brewing Success" is also available on Amazon for purchase in hardback, paperback and eBook formats.
Become part of a community of coffee industry professionals who have already embraced "Brewing Success" and experienced the positive transformations it brings to their businesses. It's time to unlock the potential of coffee shops and deliver customer service that sets them apart from their competition.
About the Author:
Kelly Myers, the author of "Brewing Success," is a highly respected across multiple industries, with years of hands-on experience and a passion for exceptional service in the coffee industry. With a background in employee and customer experience management, Kelly has dedicated her career to helping businesses thrive through remarkable service and memorable experiences.
Kelly Myers is a highly accomplished Business Consultant, with a master's in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Harvard Extension School, Harvard University. With a deep passion for understanding human behavior and organizational dynamics, Kelly has dedicated her career to helping companies excel in the areas of talent acquisition, organizational development, and customer and employee retention.
In addition to her master's, Kelly also holds a certificate in Organizational Behavior from Harvard University, showcasing her expertise in understanding human behavior in the workplace. She has further honed her skills through certifications in Intercultural/Multicultural and Diversity Studies from the University of Notre Dame, which have provided her with a unique perspective on building inclusive and diverse teams.
Drawing on her profound knowledge of Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Kelly provides practical tips and psychological insights for coffee industry professionals to deliver exceptional customer service and achieve unparalleled success. Kelly serves as a valuable resource for those looking to elevate their game across multiple industries, including the coffee industry.
