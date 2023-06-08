Submit Release
Governor appoints Peter Mantos to head special IT projects – State CISO to stand in as Interim Cabinet Secretary of DoIT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 8, 2023

Contact: Caroline Sweeney
Office of the Governor
caroline.sweeney@state.nm.us

 

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday a change in leadership at the Department of Information Technology (DoIT). Peter Mantos will transition from his position as state CIO and Cabinet Secretary designate to a new role overseeing important IT-related special projects for Governor-led initiatives.

“I am grateful for the new opportunity to continue to work in the Governor’s office and help her fulfil her promises to New Mexicans,” said Peter Mantos. “I appreciate the time and dedication of the DoIT employees over the past year, and I am proud of the accomplishments we produced together.”

State Chief Information Security Officer Raja Sambandam will serve as the interim Cabinet Secretary until the position is filled.

 

###

