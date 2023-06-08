Recreational fishing license sales and vessel registrations will be unavailable end of June during transition to new system

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is launching a new license and vessel registration system July 1. As part of the transition to the new system, hunting and fishing licenses — including Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses — and vessel registrations will be unavailable for purchase from 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 to 8 a.m. Saturday, July 1.

Those who need to purchase a license or register or renew a vessel registration during this time are encouraged to do so before June 27.

License and vessel registration renewals may be purchased online through the Wildlife Commission website, in person through a wildlife service agent, at most Division of Marine Fisheries offices, and by phone (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) at 888-248-6834 (for licenses) or 800-628-3773 (for vessels).

This transition will not impact the sale of Division of Marine Fisheries’ commercial fishing, for-hire, or Recreational Commercial Gear licenses, as they are housed under a separate computer system. However, those who wish to purchase a Commercial Fishing Vessel Registration (CFVR) during this period should renew their Wildlife Commission boat registration prior to June 27 and bring it with them when they purchase the CFVR.

The new system, Go Outdoors North Carolina, will include many new features that will improve the user’s experience. They are highlighted in a recent Wildlife Commission blog.